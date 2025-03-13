Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Schedule IPL 2025: Complete PBKS home match list, dates & timings in IST

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be playing their home matches at two different venues during their IPL 2025 campaign. Their first four matches will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh. PBKS will play their last three home games in IPL 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Punjab Kings' first home match of IPL 2025 will be against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 5 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh. Their next match at the venue will be against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 8.

PBKS will play two more home matches at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh during their IPL 2025 campaign - vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 15) and vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (April 20).

Full list of PBKS' IPL 2025 matches at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur with IST timings

Below is the full list of IPL 2025 matches Punjab Kings will be playing at their home ground - the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh.

Match 18: April 5, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh (7:30 PM)

Match 22: April 8, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh (7:30 PM)

Match 31: April 15, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh (7:30 PM)

Match 37: April 20, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh (3:30 PM)

Full list of PBKS' IPL 2025 matches at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala with IST timings

As mentioned earlier, Punjab Kings will be playing their last three home matches of IPL 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Below is the schedule for the same.

Match 54: May 4, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (7:30 PM)

Match 58: May 8, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (7:30 PM)

Match 61: May 11, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (3:30 PM)

PBKS have been one of the most underperforming sides in the Indian Premier League. They have never won the T20 championship till date, making it to the final only once in 2014. In the 2024 season, they finished a disappointing ninth.

