PBKS vs CSK: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 28 runs in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Sent into bat, CSK put up 167-9 before holding PBKS to 139-9, ending a five-match losing streak against the Kings. Chennai came up with an excellent bowling effort as Ravindra Jadeja starred with 3-20, while Tushar Deshpande and Simarjeet Singh claimed two scalps each.

Deshpande got the Super Kings off to a great start with the ball, knocking over Jonny Bairstow (7) and Rilee Rossouw (0) in the second over. Shashank Singh looked good for his 27 before being caught at long on off Mitchell Santner. Prabhsimran Singh (30) then launched one from Jadeja to long-off.

Punjab Kings had lost half their side for 69 when Jitesh Sharma (0) nicked a short and wide delivery from Simarjeet to the wicketkeeper.

The procession of wickets continued as Sam Curran (7) dragged a short and wide delivery from Jadeja to long off. In the same over, Ashutosh Sharma (3) miscued a length delivery outside off to short third man as the wheels came off Punjab's innings.

Chahar, Harshal restrict CSK to under 167

Bowling first, Punjab did a good job of restricting Chennai to 167-9 as Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel claimed three wickets each.

Ajinkya Rahane (9) perished cheaply again, flicking a full delivery from Arshdeep Singh to mid-wicket. Ruturaj Gaikwad got to 32 but was caught behind off Chahar attempting the cut. Shivam Dube bagged back-to-back golden ducks, nicking a googly to the wicketkeeper.

Daryl Mitchell (30) was trapped lbw by an incoming delivery from Harshal, while Moeen Ali (17) top-edged a slow bouncer to short fine leg.

At 101-5, CSK were in a bit of trouble. Jadeja (43 off 26), though, played a fine hand to lift the side. He struck three fours and two sixes to ensure that Chennai finished with a competitive score even as MS Dhoni was knocked over for a golden duck by Harshal in the 19th over.

PBKS vs CSK: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Jadeja came up with a brilliant all-round show for Chennai. After top-scoring with the bat, he also claimed three key wickets. Deshpande and Simarjeet also impressed with two scalps each.

For Punjab, Chahar and Harshal excelled with three wickets each. In the chase, Prabhsimran top-scored with 30. Jadeja, though, was named the Player of the Match for his superb all-round performance.

