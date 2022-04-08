PBKS vs GT, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 16

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 16 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Both PBKS and GT have made an impressive start to their IPL 2022 campaign. While Punjab have won two of their three matches, Gujarat have tasted victories in both the games they have played so far.

In their previous IPL 2022 clash, PBKS hammered the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 54 runs. Liam Livingstone starred with a blazing 60 and chipped in with two wickets as well. Pacer Vaibhav Arora was brilliant with the ball at the start, claiming two big wickets. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar continued his impressive run, picking up 3 for 25.

For Gujarat, opener Shubman Gill stood out with 84 off 46 against Delhi, playing a sublime knock. Lockie Ferguson (4/28) then came up with an excellent bowling effort to restrict their opponents. GT will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2022.

Today's IPL toss result

The Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to field first. Speaking about the decision, GT captain Hardik said:

“Going to bowl first because I think dew might be a factor later.”

GT have made two changes to their team due to fitness issues. Sai Sudharsan and Darshan Nalkande come in for Vijay Shankar and Varun Aaron.

PBKS have made one change to their team, with Jonny Bairstow coming in for Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

PBKS vs GT - Today's Match Playing 11s

PBKS playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

GT playing XI: Matthew Wade (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Today IPL match player list

PBKS squad: Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Jonny Bairstow, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

GT squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

PBKS vs GT - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Pashchim Pathak

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

