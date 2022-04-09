PBKS vs GT memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Gujarat Titans became the first team to record three consecutive wins in IPL 2022 so far on Friday. The Ahmedabad-based franchise completed a hat-trick of victories by trouncing the Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Shubman Gill and Rahul Tewatia were the heroes for the Gujarat Titans. Gill top-scored for the franchise with a fantastic 96 at the top. Whereas Tewatia finished things off in style with back-to-back sixes when the team needed 12 runs off two balls.

Debutant Sai Sudharsan and captain Hardik Pandya did a decent job with the willow as well. Sai scored a decent 30-ball 35 in his first IPL game, while Pandya got run out after an entertaining 18-ball 27.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab Kings. He took two wickets in his four-over spell.

Earlier in the evening, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first. Punjab Kings lost the wickets of Mayank Agarwal and Jonny Bairstow in the powerplay. However, a 64-run knock from Liam Livingstone guided them to a 189-run first-innings total.

Shikhar Dhawan backed Livingstone with 35-run innings and Rahul Chahar contributed 22 important runs in the death overs. Rashid Khan stole the show with a three-wicket haul for Gujarat Titans. The leg-spinner dismissed Dhawan, Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan.

Courtesy of last night's result, Gujarat Titans have attained second position on the IPL 2022 points table. They continue to be the only undefeated team in the competition. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are sixth with two wins and two defeats in their four outings.

