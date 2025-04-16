PBKS vs KKR: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 16 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. In a low-scoring thriller, PBKS were bowled out for 111 in 15.3 overs after winning the toss and batting first. The hosts made an incredible comeback to knock over KKR for 95 in 15.1 overs, defending the lowest total in the IPL.

Yuzvendra Chahal (4-28) and Marco Jansen (3-17) were the bowling stars for Punjab as they pulled off a sensational win. Jansen struck early in the innings, knocking over Sunil Narine (5) with a short of length delivery. Quinton de Kock (2) then flicked one off Xavier Bartlett and was caught on the long leg boundary.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane (17 off 17) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37 off 28) added 55 for the third wicket to put the chasing side on top. Rahane, however, was adjudged lbw to Chahal as he missed his slog sweep. He would have survived had he reviewed since the impact was outside off stump.

Rahane's dismissal proved to be the turning point in the match as KKR completely lost their way after his exit. Raghuvanshi also fell to Chahal, caught at backward point. Venkatesh Iyer (7) was then trapped lbw by Glenn Maxwell from around the wicket. Rinku Singh (2) was stumped off Chahal, while Ramandeep Singh (0) was caught at leg slip off the very next ball.

Jansen knocked over Harshit Rana for three, but Andre Russell (17 off 11) took on Chahal and clubbed him for two sixes and a four in the 14th over. After Vaibhav Arora (0) fell to a short ball from Arshdeep Singh, it was all up to Russell. He, however, dragged the first ball of the 16th over from Jansen onto his stumps to set off wild celebrations in the PBKS camp.

Harshit Rana takes 3 as KKR bowl out PBKS for 111

Batting first, Punjab got off to a decent start as their openers added 39 in 3.2 overs. However, Harshit dismissed Priyansh Arya (22 off 12) and Shreyas Iyer (0) in the fourth over. Both batters were caught by Ramandeep in the deep.

Josh Inglis (2) was knocked over by Varun Chakaravarthy (2-21), while Prabhsimran Singh (30 off 15) perished to Harshit in the last over of the powerplay after slamming him for two sixes.

The procession continued as Nehal Wadhera (10) was caught at deep square leg off Anrich Nortje, while a clueless Maxwell (7) was bowled by Chakaravarthy. There was no resistance from PBKS' tail.

PBKS vs KKR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Prabhsimran top-scored for PBKS, with 30 off 15 balls. With the ball, Chahal was outstanding with his four-fer, while Jansen also excelled with three wickets.

For KKR, Harshit claimed two wickets, while Chakaravarthy and Narine picked up two each. In the chase, Raghuvanshi top-scored with 37.

Leggie Chahal was named Player of the Match for his game-changing spell.

