PBKS vs LSG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 54 of IPL 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4. This will be the evening game of the double-header. PBKS are fourth in the points table, with 13 points from 10 games. LSG are sixth, with 10 points from 10 games.

Punjab got the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in their previous match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first, CSK were bowled out for 190 as Yuzvendra Chahal claimed four scalps, including a hat-trick. In the chase, skipper Shreyas Iyer (72 off 41) led from the front for PBKS.

Lucknow have lost three of their last four matches. In their previous clash, they went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 54 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Fielding first, their bowlers struggled as Mumbai scored 215-7. LSG stumbled in the chase and were bowled out for 161. Skipper Rishabh Pant (4) registered another failure.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL

Punjab and Lucknow have met five times in the IPL, with LSG having a slender 3-2 lead in the head-to-head battle. When the teams clashed in the first half at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, PBKS hammered LSG by eight wickets.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 2

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in Dharamsala

Punjab and Lucknow will be clashing at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday for the first time in the IPL.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Punjab Kings - N/A

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - N/A

Matches with No Result - N/A

Last five Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants matches

As mentioned earlier, Lucknow have won three of the five matches played against Punjab in the IPL. When the sides clashed last year at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow registered a 21-run win over Punjab.

Here's a summary of the five Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants games.

PBKS (177/2) beat LSG (171/7) by 8 wickets, April 1, 2025

LSG (199/8) beat PBKS (178/5) by 21 runs, March 30, 2024

LSG (257/5) beat PBKS (201) by 56 runs, April 28, 2023

PBKS (161/8) beat LSG (159/8) by 2 wickets, April 15, 2023

LSG (153/8) beat PBKS (133/8) by 20 runs, April 29, 2022

