PBKS vs LSG: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 56 runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, LSG bludgeoned their way to 257/5 - the second highest total in the IPL. Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 72 off 40, while Kyle Mayers (54 off 24), Ayush Badoni (43 off 24) and Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19) all chipped in with blazing knocks.

In a massive chase, Atharva Taide (66 off 36) played a whirlwind knock for Punjab, but they were bowled out for 201 in 19.5 overs.

While the bowlers did a decent job, LSG’s victory on the day was undoubtedly set up by their batters. Mayers took on Arshdeep Singh in the second over and smashed him for four fours to get Lucknow off to a rollicking start. KL Rahul began the fourth over by launching Kagiso Rabada for a maximum, but was caught off the next delivery for 12.

Mayers went after Sikandar Raza in the fifth over and smacked him for two fours and a six. He reached a 20-ball by whacking a high full-toss from Rabada (a no-ball) for a maximum over mid-on. Mayers perished in the same over, caught at mid-on.

Stoinis and Badoni then added 89 for the third wicket. The duo took on PBKS debutant Gurnoor Brar in the eighth over, which went for 24. There was not stopping the carnage from LSG as all the bowlers suffered. Badoni perished to Liam Livingstone, immediately after swatting him for a six. Pooran, however, came in and crunched three consecutive fours.

Stoinis and Pooran featured in a 76-run stand for the fourth wicket. The former reached his off only 31 balls. Both batters found the boundaries with ease until Stoinis top-edged one from Sam Curran. Pooran was trapped lbw by Arshdeep in the last over, by when he had already struck seven fours and a six.

Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq shine with the ball

Defending a total of 258, LSG got off to a brilliant start as Shikhar Dhawan (1), returning to the Punjab playing XI, slapped a short and wide delivery from Stoinis straight to deep point. Prabhsimran was dismissed for 9 off 13, pulling Naveen-ul-Haq to deep backward square.

Atharva Taide (66 off 36) and Sikandar Raza (36 off 22) added 78 for the third wicket to give Punjab a glimmer of hope. The stand ended when Raza struck a short and wide ball outside off to deep cover. Taide went on to complete a well-deserved fifty, but fell to Ravi Bisnoi, miscuing a googly while attempting a slog-sweep.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



He picks up the wicket of Punjab Skipper, Shikhar Dhawan.



Live - #TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG #IPL2023 There is no stopping Stoinis today.He picks up the wicket of Punjab Skipper, Shikhar Dhawan.Live - bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-38 There is no stopping Stoinis today.He picks up the wicket of Punjab Skipper, Shikhar Dhawan.Live - bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-38 #TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG #IPL2023 https://t.co/xgUWyjqyZu

Punjab kept losing wickets in pursuit of runs as Thakur (4/37) and Naveen-ul-Haq (3/30) helped themselves to some easy scalps towards the end of the one-sided game.

PBKS vs LSG: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Stoinis played a scintillating innings for LSG and also picked up the big wicket of Dhawan. Mayers, Badoni and Pooran also made significant contributions with the willow.

With the ball, Thakur and Naveen-ul-Haq combined to pick up seven wickets. Bishnoi also claimed two crucial scalps.

For PBKS, Taide played a valiant knock, slamming eight fours and two sixes.

Stoinis was named Player of the Match for his exceptional performance.

Poll : 0 votes