PBKS vs MI (26/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With the win, PBKS also sealed a top two berth and will now feature in Qualifier 1. Bowling first after winning the toss, Punjab did an excellent job to restrict Mumbai to 184-7. In the chase, they got home in 18.3 overs in clinical fashion.

MI were off to a decent start with the bat as both their openers got starts, but neither of them could carry on. Ryan Rickelton (27 off 20) spooned a catch to mid-on, attempting a pull off Marco Jansen. Rohit Sharma (24 off 21) perished to a stunning catch by Nehal Wadhera at long-on as he miscued one off Harpreet Brar.

Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 39) once again starred for Mumbai with the bat, put Punjab kept striking at the other end. Tilak Varma's (1) poor run continued as he was caught at deep third man off Vijaykumar Vyshak's bowling. Will Jacks (17 off 8) also perished to the PBKS pacer as he skied one to long-on. Hardik Pandya (26 off 15) and Naman Dhir (20 off 12) chipped in to take MI past 180.

Inglis, Priyansh star in impressive chase

Chasing 185, Punjab lost Prabhsimran Singh for 13 as he attempted to take on a slower off cutter from Jasprit Bumrah. Priyansh Arya (62 off 35) and Josh Inglis (73 off 42), promoted to No. 3, put PBKS on course for victory, adding 109 runs for the second wicket. Priyansh struck nine fours and two sixes, while Inglis hit nine fours and three maximums.

The game-defining stand ended when Priyansh was caught at long-off as he tried to take on Mitchell Santner. Inglis and Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer (26* off 16) continued the team's charge towards victory. Inglis was dismissed against the run of play as he missed a paddle off Santner. Shreyas, however, brought up victory in style, launching Trent Boult for a maximum over long-on.

PBKS vs MI: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Arshdeep Singh, Jansen and Vyshak claimed two wickets each for Punjab. In the chase, Priyansh and Inglis scored blazing half-centuries.

For MI, Suryakumar struck another valiant half-century. With the ball, Santner picked up two wickets, while Bumrah was economical.

Inglis was named Player of the Match for his 73 off 42 balls.

