PBKS vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 69 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. The match will be extremely crucial in context of the race for top two. PBKS are second in the points table, with 17 points from 13 games at a net run rate of +0.327. MI are in fourth place with 16 points and net run rate of +1.292.

The winner of Monday's clash will be confirmed of a place in the top two. If Punjab win, they will go to 19 points, surpassing Gujarat Titans' (GT) tally of 18 points. In such a scenario, only Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) can match them on points or overtake them on net run rate. If MI win, they go to 18 points, but will be ahead of GT due to their run rate. Only RCB can then surpass them.

PBKS went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in Jaipur. However, they need to put the loss behind them and focus completely on the game on hand against Mumbai. MI confirmed their playoffs berth with a thumping 59-run win over DC at the Wankhede Stadium and would be hoping for a similar effort on Monday.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Punjab and Mumbai have met 32 times in the IPL, with MI having a slender 17-15 lead in the head-to-head battle. Monday's clash will be the first meeting between the two sides in IPL 2025.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 32

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 15

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 17

Matches with No Result - 0

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in Jaipur

Punjab and Mumbai will be meeting in Jaipur in the IPL for the first time. The two sides have clashed five times at neutral venues, with MI winning three matches and PBKS two.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Punjab Kings - NA

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - NA

Matches with No Result - NA

Last five Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians matches

Mumbai have won three of the last five matches played against Punjab in the IPL. When the sides clashed last year in Mullanpur, MI beat PBKS by nine runs.

Here's a summary of the last five Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians games.

MI (192/7) beat PBKS (183) by 9 runs, April 18, 2024

MI (216/4) beat PBKS (214/3) by 6 wickets, May 3, 2023

PBKS (214/8) beat MI (201/6) by 13 runs, April 22, 2023

PBKS (198/5) beat MI (186/9) by 12 runs, April 13, 2022

MI (137/4) beat PBKS (135/6) by 6 wickets, Sep 28, 2021

