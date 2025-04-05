PBKS vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 16 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Saturday, April 5. This will be the evening match of the double-header.
Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS have made an impactful start to their IPL 2025 campaign, with two wins in two matches. In their previous game, they hammered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets. Bowling first, Punjab held Lucknow to 171-7 as Arshdeep Singh claimed 3-43. In the chase, Prabhsimran Singh (69 off 34) and skipper Shreyas (52* off 30) struck dominating half-centuries.
After beginning IPL 2025 with two consecutive losses, RR got their first points on the board with a six-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati. Batting first, Rajasthan posted 182-9 as Nitish Rana clubbed 81 off 36. In the chase, CSK were held to 176-6 as Wanindu Hasaranga starred with 4-35.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL
Punjab and Rajasthan have met 28 times in the IPL, with RR having a 16-12 lead in the head-to-head battle. Both teams won one game each last season.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.
Matches Played - 28
Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 16
Matches won by Punjab Kings - 12
Matches with No Result - 0
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in Mullanpur
Punjab and Rajasthan have met once in Mullanpur in the IPL. RR won the match by three wickets. At their previous home ground at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, Punjab had a 4-4 win-loss record against Rajasthan in the IPL.
Matches Played - 1
Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 1
Matches won by Punjab Kings - 0
Matches with No Result - 0
Last five Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals matches
Rajasthan have won three of the last five matches against Punjab in the IPL. When the teams clashed for the last time in IPL 2024, PBKS beat RR by five wickets in Guwahati.
Here's a summary of the last five Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals games.
- PBKS (145/5) beat RR (144/9) by 5 wickets, May 15, 2024
- RR (152/7) beat PBKS (147/8) by 3 wickets, April 13, 2024
- RR (189/6) beat PBKS (187/5) by 4 wickets, May 19, 2023
- PBKS (197/4) beat RR (192/7) by 5 runs, April 5, 2023
- RR (190/4) beat PBKS (189/5) by 6 wickets, May 7, 2022
