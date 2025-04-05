PBKS vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 16 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Saturday, April 5. This will be the evening match of the double-header.

Ad

Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS have made an impactful start to their IPL 2025 campaign, with two wins in two matches. In their previous game, they hammered Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets. Bowling first, Punjab held Lucknow to 171-7 as Arshdeep Singh claimed 3-43. In the chase, Prabhsimran Singh (69 off 34) and skipper Shreyas (52* off 30) struck dominating half-centuries.

After beginning IPL 2025 with two consecutive losses, RR got their first points on the board with a six-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati. Batting first, Rajasthan posted 182-9 as Nitish Rana clubbed 81 off 36. In the chase, CSK were held to 176-6 as Wanindu Hasaranga starred with 4-35.

Ad

Trending

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

Punjab and Rajasthan have met 28 times in the IPL, with RR having a 16-12 lead in the head-to-head battle. Both teams won one game each last season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 28

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 16

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 12

Matches with No Result - 0

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in Mullanpur

Punjab and Rajasthan have met once in Mullanpur in the IPL. RR won the match by three wickets. At their previous home ground at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, Punjab had a 4-4 win-loss record against Rajasthan in the IPL.

Ad

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 1

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals matches

Rajasthan have won three of the last five matches against Punjab in the IPL. When the teams clashed for the last time in IPL 2024, PBKS beat RR by five wickets in Guwahati.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the last five Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals games.

PBKS (145/5) beat RR (144/9) by 5 wickets, May 15, 2024

RR (152/7) beat PBKS (147/8) by 3 wickets, April 13, 2024

RR (189/6) beat PBKS (187/5) by 4 wickets, May 19, 2023

PBKS (197/4) beat RR (192/7) by 5 runs, April 5, 2023

RR (190/4) beat PBKS (189/5) by 6 wickets, May 7, 2022

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More