"People don't understand what you have to go through" - Kieron Pollard on life in bio-bubbles

West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard has termed life in bio-secure bubbles as "very, very difficult."

The comments were made after England's player rotation policy to manage bubble fatigue came under extreme scrutiny. Kieron Pollard claimed critics who had not lived in these isolated environments could not understand how players go through them.

Speaking to IANS, the all-rounder called for fans to avoid being upset when athletes take breaks from the bubbles.

"Life in the bubble is very, very difficult. I have heard a lot of people's comments about it. They have not lived in a bubble, they don't understand what you have to go through. But again, it is what it is. We have to try to live with it, as much as possible and as long as possible. When guys decide to take breaks from bubbles, I don't think people should be upset. But again, only when you are in that position, you can understand," said Kieron Pollard.

🚨Tour announcement🚨 Cricket West Indies(CWI) confirms the all-format international tour between West Indies and Sri Lanka in the Caribbean! #WIvSL #MenInMaroon



Full tour & schedule details⬇️https://t.co/WXVCr9huHu pic.twitter.com/H7bI2yhEe8 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 16, 2021

Kieron Pollard has played 189 white-ball matches for West Indies and has scored 3 tons and 15 half-centuries. The 33-year-old was appointed skipper of the limited-overs team in September 2019.

"You meet people and you get to understand their lives" - Kieron Pollard on freelancing as a cricketer

Pollard will return to the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2021

Along with representing his country, Kieron Pollard has made his name as a freelance T20 specialist. The West Indian all-rounder has played in most of the major cricket leagues around the world.

He recently featured in the Abu Dhabi T10 league for the Deccan Gladiators and will soon head to the Mumbai Indians for the upcoming IPL 2021. Speaking about his experience, Pollard said he has become accustomed to adapting to different cultures and situations.

It is something I have gotten used to. Once you know what you are about in terms of performing for your team and playing your role, it is fine. Camaraderie and everything else comes second. As individuals travelling the world, you meet people and you get to understand their lives, understand their cultures. For me, I have been in it for a while now and have been able to adapt and work any situation and try and be the best I can be," said Kieron Pollard.

As for the 5-time IPL Champions, Pollard feels it's easier to play for MI because of their settled unit as compared to other private teams around the world.

"The faces in Mumbai have been there for a while. They understand what is needed," Pollard signed off.