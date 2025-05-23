Phil Salt clings on to a juggling catch to dismiss Abhinav Manohar in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt took a juggling catch to get rid of SunRisers Hyderabad batter Abhinav Manohar. It happened in the IPL 2025 clash at the Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. The Englishman held on to the opportunity at deep mid-wicket, taking the catch eventually after the ball hit his thigh.
The dismissal occurred in the 17th over of the innings sent down by all-rounder Romario Shepherd. The latter delivered a short-pitched ball with little or no pace to work with. Manohar swatted the ball over his head and skied it. Although the 28-year-old kept his eyes on the ball, it went through his hands, but he managed to take it on the second attempt.
Watch the dismissal here:
Manohar struggled for rhythm and managed only 12 off 11 deliveries with one six. The right-handed batter became Shepherd's second victim of the innings as the West Indian had dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy earlier. Despite taking a couple of scalps, Shepherd bowled only two overs in the innings.
Phil Salt and Virat Kohli start well in steep chase
Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 94 and contributions from Aniket Verma (26), Abhishek Sharma (34), and Heinrich Klaasen (24) propelled the SunRisers to 231 in 20 overs. Hence, the Royal Challengers have been set 232 for victory. Salt, along with former RCB captain Virat Kohli, started the innings well and amassed 72 in the powerplay without losing a wicket.
However, the Royal Challengers lost Kohli in the first over after the powerplay as spinner Harsh Dubey dismissed the star batter for 43 off 25 deliveries. Salt, meanwhile, began slowly but had motored along to 38 off 21 deliveries at the time of writing this piece. Although the Royal Challengers have qualified for the playoffs, they will be keen to beat the SunRisers to stay in the hunt to secure a top two spot.
Nevertheless, the SunRisers have been knocked out of playoffs race.
