Phil Salt's fiery 37-run cameo ends after a dreadful mix-up with Virat Kohli in RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opening batter Phil Salt's entertaining 17-ball 37 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) came to an unfortunate end at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 10. The Englishman was involved in a mix-up with his batting partner, Virat Kohli, and was run out after slipping while making his way back to the crease.

Salt was tested by his former teammate, Mitchell Starc, with the new ball in the opening over. However, the roles were reversed when the left-arm seamer returned to bowl his second over. The opening batter smashed five successive boundaries to light up RCB's innings in the powerplay.

The hosts brought up the 50-run mark in just three overs, the quickest of the season so far. RCB looked all set to continue the onslaught against Axar Patel's spin bowling from the other end as well. In the fifth ball of the fourth over, the right-handed batter stroked the ball to cover, and set off for a quick single.

The ball went straight to Vipraj Nigam inside the circle. Kohli, who initially responded to the call from the non-striker's end spurred on by Salt's intent, stopped midway. The explosive opener, on the other hand, was already committed to the run, and was far from the crease. He turned back and tried to make his way back, but a slip after turning sealed his fate.

A decent throw by the fielder, and a clean take by KL Rahul ended Salt's innings when he was on red-hot form. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Salt has managed to amass decent starts to provide an early boost for RCB, but has not played for long or been consistent enough to make a profound impact so far.

RCB lose their momentum as Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal depart in the latter half of the powerplay

It was a powerplay of two halves at the Chinnaswamy as DC were able to claw their way back after conceding 53 runs off the first three overs. Once the dangerous-looking Salt was back in the pavilion, the bowlers were able to put pressure on the new man, Devdutt Padikkal.

The left-handed batter struggled to get going, and perished for one run off eight deliveries. At the time of writing, DC have struck again to dismiss Virat Kohli, and the score reads 74-3 after seven overs.

