Phil Salt smashes a monstrous 105m six to send ball out of the ground in RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt hit a thumping six that landed on the roof of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday, April 2. The right-handed batter charged down the track to Mohammed Siraj and sent the ball 105 metres towards the midwicket region.

Ad

Salt had to deal with a probing new ball spell by the Gujarat Titans (GT) pacers. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal perished inside the first 15 deliveries of the innings in RCB's first home game of the season. The Englishman had also got a reprieve after Jos Buttler dropped a sitter in the very first over of the innings.

Salt was looking to break the shackles and got the opportunity in the fifth over when he smashed Siraj for the confidence-boosting six that also brought the crowd back to life. It is the joint-highest longest six of the season so far, tied alongside Travis Head's mammoth hit off Jofra Archer during the SRH vs RR contest in Hyderabad during the opening weekend of the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Have a look at Phil Salt's stunning six right here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Salt has struck four sixes in the IPL 2025 campaign, including two sublime hits during the season opener against his former side, KKR, at Eden Gardens.

Mohammed Siraj castled Phil Salt off the very next ball in RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match

Phil Salt charged down the track for the next delivery as well. With Siraj bowling full and straight at the stumps, the wicketkeeper-batter made room for himself to heave the ball towards the offside. However, he could only connect with thin air as the stumps were left in a messy state in the blink of an eye.

Ad

RCB also lost Rajat Patidar's wicket in the seventh over to worsen their score to 42/4. The skipper was trapped plumb by veteran seamer Ishant Sharma for a run-a-ball 12.

As of writing, the pair of Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone are navigating through the middle overs. The score reads 66/4 after nine overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback