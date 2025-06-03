Phil Salt took a magnificent catch on the boundary ropes as Josh Hazlewood dismissed Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) Priyansh Arya to provide Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) the first breakthrough. The two teams squared off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.
RCB had been under pressure when they got to the field to defend the 191-run target. PBKS openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh got off to a good start, getting 13 runs off the first over. However, the former batter’s innings was short-lived, thanks to Phil Salt’s tremendous efforts.
Hazlewood bowled a back-of-length ball on leg as Arya pulled it away for a six. Salt, who was placed at deep square leg, moved towards his right and caught the ball before realising he had neared the boundary ropes. The Welshman immediately threw the ball up, crossed the ropes, got back in, and caught it again to complete a magnificent catch.
His presence of mind helped RCB get the dangerous Arya out in the fifth over of the powerplay. It also brought out a jubilant celebration from former skipper Virat Kohli.
Watch the video of the catch here:
RCB bowlers bring the team back on track with impressive wickets
RCB, who once looked in trouble, found the momentum back with a couple more wickets after the conclusion of the powerplay. While Krunal Pandya dismissed Prabhsimran Singh in the ninth over, Romario Shepherd carried the celebrations forward by dismissing the in-form PBKS skipper, Shreyas Iyer.
PBKS finished half of their innings, that is the first 10 overs, at 81/3, with Arya, Prabhsimran, and Iyer back in the dugout.
The winner of the summit clash will script history in the tournament by lifting their first-ever cup as both RCB and PBKS are in the hunt for their maiden title.
