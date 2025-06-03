Phil Salt took a magnificent catch on the boundary ropes as Josh Hazlewood dismissed Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) Priyansh Arya to provide Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) the first breakthrough. The two teams squared off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

RCB had been under pressure when they got to the field to defend the 191-run target. PBKS openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh got off to a good start, getting 13 runs off the first over. However, the former batter’s innings was short-lived, thanks to Phil Salt’s tremendous efforts.

Hazlewood bowled a back-of-length ball on leg as Arya pulled it away for a six. Salt, who was placed at deep square leg, moved towards his right and caught the ball before realising he had neared the boundary ropes. The Welshman immediately threw the ball up, crossed the ropes, got back in, and caught it again to complete a magnificent catch.

Trending

His presence of mind helped RCB get the dangerous Arya out in the fifth over of the powerplay. It also brought out a jubilant celebration from former skipper Virat Kohli.

Watch the video of the catch here:

Expand Tweet

RCB bowlers bring the team back on track with impressive wickets

RCB, who once looked in trouble, found the momentum back with a couple more wickets after the conclusion of the powerplay. While Krunal Pandya dismissed Prabhsimran Singh in the ninth over, Romario Shepherd carried the celebrations forward by dismissing the in-form PBKS skipper, Shreyas Iyer.

PBKS finished half of their innings, that is the first 10 overs, at 81/3, with Arya, Prabhsimran, and Iyer back in the dugout.

The winner of the summit clash will script history in the tournament by lifting their first-ever cup as both RCB and PBKS are in the hunt for their maiden title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Iyer Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.



Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.



Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.



Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.



Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants. Know More