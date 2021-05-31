Latest photos and videos as Australian cricketers re-unite with family members

Australian cricketers, coaches and commentators could finally exit hotel quarantine in Sydney on Monday after returning from a suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in COVID-hit India.

Due to travel restrictions imposed by Australia, the 38-member group (that included the likes of Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, David Warner, Ricky Ponting, Michael Slater, Glenn Maxwell etc.) flew to the Maldives after the tournament was postponed earlier this month. They quarantined on the island nation for two weeks before flying to Australia.

Most had not seen their families since heading to the tournament in early April.

Pacer Jason Behrendorff, who replaced Josh Hazlewood at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was among the players to exit quarantine on Monday.

“It was nice to know that we were getting home, that’s for sure,” Behrendorff told the media.

“It’s always tough being stuck somewhere, and knowing that we’re able to get home was a relief, and now we’re out of quarantine, I can’t wait to get home and see my family.”

Video of the day! After eight weeks away for the IPL, Pat Cummins finally leaves hotel quarantine and reunites with his pregnant partner Becky. All the feels! pic.twitter.com/YA3j98zJId — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 31, 2021

There were hugs and tears as dozens of Australian cricketers, coaches and commentators finally exited hotel quarantine in Sydney this morning after fleeing Covid-ravaged India. https://t.co/0ag2M72btj #wanews #perthnews #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/UovFWZkRB3 — The West Australian (@westaustralian) May 31, 2021

Hugs and Tears all around as finally Australian Cricketers meet their families after completing 14 days quarantine in Australia. pic.twitter.com/ZzPlHOsVeG — TALKING CRICKET (@cric_talking) May 31, 2021

zDavid Warner meets his daughters (Courtesy: Candice Warner)

Australian cricketers will soon head to West Indies

For many Australian cricketers, the break wouldn’t be very long as they have been included in a 23-member squad for West Indies and Bangladesh tours in July and August.

Some Australian players are expected to head for the remainder of the rescheduled IPL in September and October.

The Aaron Finch-led Australian limited-overs unit will play 10 T20Is and three ODIs in order to prepare for the 2021 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by India.

Despite being the most successful cricket team in the sport’s history, the T20 World Cup is a silverware missing in the Australian cabinet.

Of the six T20 World Cups that they have participated in, their best result came in the 2010 edition, where they finished runners-up to arch-rivals England.