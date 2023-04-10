[Picture] “Best day of my life” – DC’s Mitchell Marsh gets married to Greta Mack

Delhi Capitals and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh tied the knot with his fiancée Greta Mack on Sunday, April 9.

Sharing multiple monochrome pictures on Instagram on Monday, he captioned the post:

“Best day of my life,” with a heart emoji.

His Aussie teammates and other international players congratulated the cricketer on the special occasion.

For the uninitiated, the couple dated for almost two years before Mitchell Marsh proposed to Greta and got engaged on September 11, 2021.

As per several reports, Greta is a commerce graduate from the University of Western Australia and has completed an international exchange program at Montana State University. She has served as one of the co-directors of the Margaret River Company and overseas operations of her family business. Her current profession is not known since she likes to stay low profile on social media.

On the work front, Mitchell Marsh failed to deliver in the first two games for DC, registering a duck and four runs against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT), respectively. Delhi lost those games by 50 runs and six wickets, respectively.

According to Cricbuzz, Marsh will return to India in a few days to play the remainder of IPL 2023. The all-rounder will hope that Lady Luck shines for him as DC aim to bounce back after losing their first three games.

Mitchell Marsh’s DC to play Mumbai Indians

The David Warner-led Delhi Capitals will next play five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 11.

They are coming into this match on the back of a 57-run loss versus the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 8. The hosts will look to put their best foot forward in their bid to win their first game of IPL 2023.

Rohit Sharma’s MI, too, have registered back-to-back losses in IPL 2023. They first lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets in their opening game this season. Mumbai then lost to four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets at home.

