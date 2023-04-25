[Picture] “Boom Boom Bumrah” – Jasprit Bumrah attends IPL 2023 game between MI and GT at world’s largest cricket stadium 

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is attending the IPL 2023 game between five-time champions MI and 2022 winners Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (April 25).

For the uninitiated, Bumrah has been ruled of IPL 2023 as a precautionary measure ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in Indial later this year. The 29-year-old has not played any form of cricket (domestic or international) since the recurrence of his back injury after the 2022 Asia Cup during the T20I series between India and Australia in September.

The Gujarat-based speedster is currently undergoing rehabilitation. After missing the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, he will also miss the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia in England in June.

Meanwhile, MI have picked Sandeep Warrier as Bumrah’s replacement for the T20 tournament. The 32-year-old scalped just two wickets in five IPL games at an economy rate of 7.88 during his previous stint with Kolkata Knight Riders.

In Bumrah’s absence, the MI bowling unit has failed to deliver at the death. They recently leaked 96 runs in the last five overs against Punjab Kings, who won by 13 runs in a high-scoring thriller at home.

No Jasprit Bumrah as BCCI announces India squad for WTC final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the Team India squad for the WTC final against Australia, which starts at The Oval in London on June 7.

In Bumrah’s absence, the selection committee has picked Mohammed Shami as their senior pacer to assist Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat.

Team India and MI captain Rohit Sharma recently said that he has now become adapted to playing without Bumrah. On the post-match show after MI vs RCB game, he said:

"From the last six to eight months, I am used to playing without Jasprit Bumrah. Of course, this is a different setup, but someone needs to put their hand up and step up. We can't keep dwelling on it. Injuries are not in our control. We can't do much about it..”

India’s Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

