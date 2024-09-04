[Picture] “Have done my bit for GOAT” – Subramaniam Badrinath confirms his film debut ahead of theatrical release

Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath confirmed that he will be part of the upcoming movie GOAT (The Greatest of All Time) a day ahead of its theatrical release on Thursday (September 5). The erstwhile Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player shared a picture on social media, where he was seen recording his voice. Badrinath was seemingly working on the sets with a scriptwriter and sound engineer as the trio posed for a picture.

For the unversed, GOAT is an upcoming Tamil movie directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film stars superstar Vijay in dual roles. Other notable characters include Prabhu Deva and Yogi Babu.

Badrinath captioned his post on X:

“Have done my bit for #GOAT, my first time being part of a movie, very excited …awaiting reviews and feedback.”

Take a look:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Subramaniam Badrinath’s career in numbers

Subramaniam Badrinath has represented India in two Tests, seven ODIs and a solitary T20I. He made his ODI debut in 2008 and played his last game in 2011.

Badrinath made his name by playing for the Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batter amassed 1441 runs in 95 matches with the help of 11 half-centuries. He was one of the underrated stars when CSK won back-to-back IPL trophies in 2010 and 2011, scoring 356 and 396 runs, respectively.

Although, Badrinath was not retained by the Chennai-based franchise in 2014, he was signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2015. However, his last appearance in the cash rich league came in the 2013 season.

The Chennai-born player also boasts a tremendous record in domestic cricket. He was Tamil Nadu's prolific run-scorer with 10,245 runs in his first-class career at an average of 54.49, scoring 32 tons and 45 half-centuries. He has also amassed 4,164 runs in 144 List-A games and has 2,300 runs in 142 T20s.

Following his retirement, Subramaniam Badrinath works as a commentator for Star Sports Tamil. The 44-year-old also runs a YouTube channel named ‘Cric it with Badri’.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️