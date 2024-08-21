[Picture] KBC poses a cricket-related question about IPL 2024

Renowned Indian reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) featured a cricket-related question about the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The episode was aired on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

The host of the quiz show, Amitabh Bachchan, asked the contestant the following question:

Who won the Purple Cap for picking up the most wickets in IPL 2024?

The options presented to the contestant were: Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jasprit Bumrah.

The correct response to the aforementioned question was option B: Harshal Patel. Harshal had a terrific IPL 2024 as the Haryana pacer picked up 24 wickets across 14 games at an economy of 9.73, winning the Purple Cap for the second time in his IPL career.

Trending

A snapshot of the question asked (Image credits: Screengrab from Sony TV)

The contestant was asked the question for a sum of ₹1,60,000. She activated the Dugnastra, a lifeline, and managed to answer the question, thus winning the sum of money on the line. It is worth noting that questions pertaining to cricket have become a frequent occurrence on the quiz show.

Harshal Patel enjoyed a stellar 2024 IPL campaign with the Punjab Kings

Harshal Patel's last appearance for Team India came in 2023 (File image via Getty)

Harshal Patel enjoyed a terrific 2024 IPL. After being released by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) acquired the service of the 33-year-old ahead of the season, shelling out ₹11.75 crores for him.

Patel repaid the trust by delivering yet another fruitful season with the ball. After a slow start, Harshal managed to get back to his best, picking up 24 wickets across 18 matches at an economy of 9.73. He, along with Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh, were the only positives of the season for the Punjab Kings, who finished ninth on the points table, with a tally of 10 points to their name.

Harshal has also represented Team India in 25 T20Is. The pacer's last appearance dates back to January 2023 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. Team India beat Sri Lanka by two runs, with Harshal picking up two wickets in that encounter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️