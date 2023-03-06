[Picture] Kiran Navgire writes MS Dhoni’s name on her bat, smashes fifty for UP Warriorz in WPL 2023

Cricket legend MS Dhoni enjoys a huge fanbase around the world. Every aspiring cricketer wants to be like him, and UP Warriorz batter Kiran Navgire is no different.

In fact, the right-hander is a massive Dhoni fan and has even written MSD7 on the rear side of her bat.

Playing in her first WPL 2023 game, Navgire kept Warriorz alive in the contest before Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone ended the game against the Gujarat Giants on Sunday (March 5). Chasing 170, she scored 53 off 43, which included two sixes and five fours.

“I started following him in 2011” – Kiran Navgire on MS Dhoni

Kiran Navgire revealed that she started following MS Dhoni after India won the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011. Speaking recently to Jio Cinema ahead of WPL 2023, she said:

"Watching India win the 2011 men's Cricket World Cup, there was one massive name on the team: Mahendra Singh Dhoni. I started following him in 2011, and I didn't even know that there was something called women's cricket. I watched men's cricket and played with boys in my village and started liking cricket.”

The 28-year-old also credited former India captain Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana for motivating her at the start of her career. She said:

"My first ball in my state-level debut went out of the ground, so Mithali didi complimented my strength and told me I could succeed in cricket. Smriti Mandhana was also there, and she told me that if I worked on improving my skills, I could play more cricket.”

The Maharashtra batter added that she wants to make the most of the opportunities in the WPL.

"Many girls like me are very excited because we get fewer matches to play in for domestic ODIs and T20s. This is a great platform for women to play against and alongside international players to learn and develop new routines."

Navgire will next be in action against Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (March 7).

