[Picture] Rashid Khan poses with new Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Spin maestro Rashid Khan shared pictures with his new Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

In a picture shared on X (previously known as Twitter), Rashid and Gill were seen twinning in black as they posed for the camera. Rashid captioned the post:

“Thank you for stopping by captain Sahab (Sir).”

However, it remains unknown where the two cricketers met. Gill was recently seen enjoying the winter holidays with his friends, including Bollywood actress Avneet Kaur, in London, the UK.

Gill has been appointed as Gujarat Titans skipper after Hardik Pandya rejoined his old Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) on a ₹15 crore deal in the trade window.

Shubman Gill has huge shoes to fill since Pandya guided Gujarat to their maiden title in their inaugural (2022) season. The all-rounder also led the Titans to the IPL 2023 final before losing to eventual champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Gill recently opened up on his upcoming challenges as IPL skipper. Speaking at the 2023 India Business Leader Awards by CNBCTV18, Gill said:

“I will lead the Gujarat Titans as their captain. That challenge sounds really exciting. And a great deal of knowledge will be gained from that encounter. And ideally, I’ll be able to use those lessons to better myself and work on myself in light of those experiences and insights."

Rashid Khan retained by GT ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Rashid Khan has been retained alongside 16 other players by the Gujarat Titans ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 auction. The leg-spinner had a standout season earlier this year, picking up 27 wickets in 17 games at an economy rate of 8.24 last season.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad-based franchise will enter the IPL 2024 auction with ₹38.15 crore in their kitty.

Retained Players: Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, and Wriddhiman Saha.

Released Players: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, K.S. Bharat, Odean Smith, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, and Yash Dayal.