[Picture] Rohit Sharma spends quality time with daughter Samaira ahead of IPL 2024

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is currently spending quality time with his family after a hectic five-match Test series against England. He was busy leading the Indian team over the last two months to a comfortable series victory by a 4-1 margin.

Rohit led a young and inexperienced side well across the five games and also contributed with crucial runs in crunch moments. He ended up as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the series with 400 runs across nine innings, including two centuries.

Rohit Sharma took a mini-break after the conclusion of the final Test in Dharamshala before joining his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI). He gave a fans glimpse of his personal time off the field by sharing a picture on his Instagram story. In it, Sharma could be seen sitting on the grass alongside his little daughter Samaira, enjoying nature. You can watch the picture below:

Rohit Sharma's recent Instagram story.

"I hope it's for the betterment of the Mumbai Indians"- Harbhajan Singh on MI replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently gave his opinion on the leadership change in MI ahead of IPL 2024. He reckoned that the decision must have shocked Rohit Sharma, as he won them all their five trophies.

Harbhajan Singh said on the IPL daily show on Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh:

"I hope it's for the betterment of the Mumbai Indians going forward. You know, Rohit has been a true leader and a champion player for Mumbai Indians and India as well. Knowing him, after winning so many trophies for MI and done so well at the international level, it must have come as a shock to him to suddenly not be part of the leadership group."

He continued:

"I'm sure he's going to be involved in some way or the other but we have seen Rohit growing as a player and captain and winning those five trophies. That speaks volumes about his captaincy. I don't know; the management has taken the decision and I hope everyone takes it in the right spirit and Mumbai Indians plays like a champion side."

