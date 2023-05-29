[Picture] Shraddha Kapoor reacts hilariously as a random user calls her the reason behind rain during IPL 2023 final

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor reacted hilariously as a random social media user called her the reason behind the rain during the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28. She dropped laughing and facepalming emojis to express her reaction.

This came after a fan shared a still from Sharddha from the pre-match show on Jio Cinema, with the caption:

“Shraddha Kapoor on Jio Cinema pre-match show for Finale. The reason it’s raining at Narendra Modi Stadium.”

Shraddha Kapoor graced her presence on Jio Cinema's pre-match show for IPL 2023 final.

For the uninitiated, Shraddha Kapoor has been part of some of the most popular rain songs featured in Bollywood of late, including 'Baarish' and 'Cham Cham.' That's possibly the reason why the fan hilariously blamed her for the rain in Ahmedabad.

Shraddha wore a turquoise suit on the pre-show of the IPL 2023 final. The ABCD actress also taught RCB Women’s team mentor, Sania Mirza, and former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator, Reema Malhotra, dance moves.

The Bollywood diva was last seen in "Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar" co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She will next be seen in Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao. The 36-year-old is also shooting for Chalbaaz and Nagin.

IPL 2023 final shifted to reserve day

The highly anticipated IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) has been moved to reserve day. This came after heavy rains, coupled with thunderstorms, played spoilsport in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

IPL tweeted:

“The final of the IPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May – 7.30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe and intact.”

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact.



#CSKvGT The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact. The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact. #CSKvGT https://t.co/d3DrPVrIVD

What comes as a piece of bright news for the fans, there is no forecast of rain in Ahmedabad on Monday.

As per skymetweather.com, there is zero percent chance of rain and the temperature is likely to hover between 20 and 38 degree Celsius. Thus, the fans are likely to witness a complete 20-over game per side.

The Super Kings will be looking to win their fifth IPL trophy and become the joint-most successful franchise with Mumbai Indians (MI). With the win, they can also give a fitting farewell to Ambati Rayudu, who will hang up his boots from the IPL after the CSK vs GT showdown.

Hardik Pandya and Co., on the other hand, will be looking to win consecutive titles and become the third team to achieve the feat after CSK (2010, 2011) and MI (2019, 2020).

