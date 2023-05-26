[Picture] Virat Kohli calls Shubman Gill a star, dedicates Instagram story for GT batter after his third ton in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli dedicated a special Instagram story for Shubman Gill on Friday, May 26. This came after the Gujarat Titans (GT) opener smashed his third century against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023.

For the uninitiated, Gill scored 129 runs off 60 balls at a staggering strike rate of 215, including 10 sixes and seven boundaries. The 23-year-old now holds the second-highest score by an Indian batter in IPL, only after KL Rahul (132* vs RCB in IPL 2020).

Following the development, Virat Kohli dropped a star emoji while sharing Gill’s century celebrations as his Instagram story.

Shubman Gill has now smashed tons against SRH, RCB and MI in IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, Gill also shared a 138-run stand with Sai Sudharshan for the second wicket as GT posted a mammoth 233/3 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat to put the hosts in the driving seat.

With his scintillating knock, Gill has eclipsed RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (730 runs in 14 games) for the most runs in IPL 2023. The Punjab-born batter has, so far, amassed 851 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 156.43, including three tons and four half-centuries.

“Did not know I would be wearing this” – Shubman Gill thrilled to wear Orange Cap after becoming IPL 2023's leading runscorer

Shubman Gill was thrilled to win the Orange Cap after his sensational ton against MI in Qualifier 2. Speaking on the post-match show, he said:

“I went to the washroom and did not know I would be wearing this [on the Orange cap].”

The right-handed batter scored in all areas of the ground, hitting some magnificent shots in his knock of 129(60).

“You have to know which side to target, if it's bigger boundaries and they bowl in good areas, look for doubles, smaller boundaries, look to take it on. The new ball held up a bit. There was not much grass on that wicket. The ball was coming on nicely and with the outfield wet, it stopped swinging after two overs," Shubman Gill added.

"I wish this was possible - I will carry it everywhere [on this Ahmedabad pitch].”

Shubman Gill further reckoned that GT must defend 233 against MI, who have a good reputation as a chasing side, especially with 200+ targets.

“Got a good total. Hopefully, we will defend this," Gill said.

