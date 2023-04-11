[Picture] Virat Kohli shares endearing photo with daughter Vamika by the pool 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli shared an adorable photo of himself and his daughter Vamika sitting by the poolside on Twitter. Kohli married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in 2017 and the couple welcomed Vamika in January 2021.

On the off-day between matches, Virat shared an image with his daughter on Twitter with a heart emoji and no caption.

Virat Kohli's RCB suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) off the last ball of the match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 10.

The Super Giants invited the home team to bat first, and Virat Kohli continued his terrific form by scoring a fluent 61 off 44 deliveries with four 4's and four 6's. His knock propelled RCB to a massive score of 212-2 in their 20 overs.

In response, LSG were in disarray at 23-3 in four overs and in further trouble at 105-5 in 11 overs when Kohli took the catch to dismiss LSG skipper KL Rahul. With the game seemingly slipping away from the visitors, West Indian wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran smashed a sensational 62 off just 19 deliveries.

His innings with lower-order contributions helped the Super Giants pull off a miraculous victory on the last ball.

Coming off a disappointing 2022 edition of the IPL, King Kohli has hit his stride this season, averaging 82 at a strike rate of 148 in the three matches played thus far. Kohli will look to continue his impressive form and help RCB clinch a playoff spot for the fourth year in a row.

The team has lost their last two matches and are seventh in the points table. RCB are set to take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 15.

"He's concerned about his personal milestone" - Simon Doull criticizes Virat Kohli on-air

Virat Kohli's half-century against LSG evoked mixed reactions from fans and experts.

Virat Kohli smashed his second half-century of IPL 2023 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday. Kohli started brilliantly, scoring his first 42 runs inside the powerplay off just 25 balls. However, the 34-year-old slowed down, scoring just 19 of the next 19 deliveries before falling to Amit Mishra on 61.

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull was particularly critical of Kohli during this phase as he approached his half-century. Doull felt that the ace batter slowed down considerably in an attempt to reach the milestone. He said:

“Virat Kohli started off like a train. He was hammering shots. But from 42 to 40, he took 10 balls. He’s concerned about his personal milestone. I don’t think there’s room for that in this game anymore. You’ve just got to keep going, especially with wickets in hand at that stage."

Despite the former Indian captain slowing down, he, along with Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, helped RCB reach a mammoth score of 212 on the board.

