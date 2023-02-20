Picture: “With an amazing person inside out” – Shikhar Dhawan poses with Akshay Kumar

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been enjoying quality time away from cricket since being dropped from Team India across formats earlier this year.

On Monday, February 20, he shared a picture with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The duo looked dashing as they posed together.

For the uninitiated, Dhawan is also famous as ‘Gabbar’ – a 2015 movie featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Dhawan captioned:

“With an amazing person Inside Out @akshaykumar.”

The 37-year-old cricketer recently made a guest appearance in the movie, Double XL.

On the work front, Dhawan last played for Team India in the ODI series in Bangladesh last year. The southpaw has failed to deliver in his last five innings, scoring 49 runs, including four single-digit scores. His lean patch led to his ouster from Team India ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Shikhar Dhawan to lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2023

Shikhar Dhawan, meanwhile, is all set to lead Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2023. He will be looking for another breakthrough year in the tournament, having scored 375 runs in 14 games last year.

In case you didn't know, Dhawan is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history. So far, he has amassed 6244 runs in 206 games, including 47 fifties and two centuries. He is only behind Virat Kohli, who has scored 6624 runs in 223 matches.

Punjab Kings squad strength: 22 (overseas 7)

Players purchased - Sam Curran (INR 18.50 crore), Sikandar Raza (INR 50 lakh), Harpreet Bhatia (INR 40 lakh), Vidwath Kaverappa (INR 20 lakh), Mohit Rathee (INR 20 lakh), Shivam Singh (INR 20 lakh).

Players retained - Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

Punjab Kings have roped in all-rounder Sam Curran as the most expensive player to boost their core ahead of IPL 2023. They also purchased Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikander Raza, who can contribute equally with the bat and the ball.

PBKS will begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mohali on Saturday, April 1.

Poll : 0 votes