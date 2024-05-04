[Pictures] Anushka Sharma's contrasting reactions to Virat Kohli's 6 and surviving run out in RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match

Anushka Sharma came up with contrasting reactions to his husband Virat Kohli's surviving run out and smashing a six off the first two balls of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) innings against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) was held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

For the unversed, Kohli survived a run out as David Miller, at extra cover, missed out on a direct hit off the first ball of RCB's run chase. The right-hander was nowhere in the frame as his bat got stuck on the ground before he went back into the crease.

After an early reprieve, the 35-year-old smacked a six off Mohit Sharma at long-off the second delivery. He finished with 42 runs off 27 balls, including four sixes and two boundaries.

Anushka came up with two different reactions to the two deliveries involving Kohli. Take a look:

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli recently celebrated Anushka's 36th birthday with his teammates Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. The power couple dated for a few years before tying the knot in December 2017. They have two children - Vamika (born on January 11, 2021), and Akaay (February 15, 2024).

The Delhi-born batter recently skipped the five-math home Test series against England as the couple welcomed Akaay.

"I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey" - When Anushka Sharma penned down an emotional message for Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma, in an old post on social media, penned down a heartfelt note for Virat Kohli after he stepped down as India's Test captain in 2022. She wrote on Instagram:

"I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions.

Anushka continued:

"You've been unconventional & straightforward. Pretence is your foe & this is what makes you great in my eyes & the eyes of your admirers. Because underneath all this were your pure, unadulterated intentions always. And not everyone will be able to truly understand that."

She added:

"What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless."

On the professional front, Virat Kohli is currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2024. He will look to carry his sublime form in the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the US and the West Indies in June.

Click here to check out the RCB vs GT IPL 2024 full scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback