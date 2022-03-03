Pictures: Former CSK star Suresh Raina spends quality time with his daughter

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Suresh Raina is currently spending quality time with his family at home. The southpaw went unsold at the 2022 IPL mega auction, and will not be part of the league for the first time since its inception. It also marked the end of his long-standing association with the Chennai-based franchise.

The 35-year old recently made an Instagram post to give fans a glimpse of his personal life. In the pictures, he can be seen drawing in the company of his five-year-old daughter, Gracia.

Raina shared the following post and captioned it:

"My kind of day 💕"

"There is a heavy feeling in my heart that doesn’t go away at the moment" - Robin Uthappa on Suresh Raina's absence in the CSK squad

Veteran CSK batter Robin Uthappa revealed that he was disappointed to see Raina miss out on a contract with the Chennai-based franchise. CSK picked up Robin Uthappa at his base price of INR 2 crore.

In a video uploaded by Chennai Super Kings' social media handle, the 36-year-old batter said:

“When I saw so many of us back, it felt really good. But on the flip side of the coin, you feel really bad because we missed out on guys like Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, and Suresh Raina as well."

Reminiscing about his playing days alongside Raina, Uthappa said:

"I’ve played with Suresh. We have grown up together. We have played a lot of our cricket together. For me, there is a heavy feeling in my heart that doesn’t go away at the moment.”

Several Chennai Super Kings players, including skipper MS Dhoni, have recently assembled in Surat to commence preparations for the upcoming IPL season. There will be a training camp for the team here for the next 20 days.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava