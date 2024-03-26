[Pictures] MS Dhoni bowling in nets ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was seen rolling his arms with the ball ahead of his team’s game against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at Chepauk on Tuesday.

The official handle of IPL shared a clip where Dhoni was found bowling. They captioned the post:

“Another addition to @ChennaiIPL's bowling lineup for tonight? Which way is the ball turning.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, MS Dhoni is yet to bowl in the cash-rich league since the inaugural 2008 season. However, the right-arm medium pacer has picked one wicket in his illustrious international career.

Dhoni had bowled West Indies batter Travis Dowlin during the 2009 Champions Trophy in Johannesburg. He had also dismissed England's Kevin Pietersen in a 2011 Test match at the Lord's but the caught-behind decision was overturned.

On the IPL front, Dhoni relinquished his captaincy ahead of the 2024 season. That came after he led the Super Kings to their fifth trophy in the cash-rich league last year. The 42-year-old also has the most wins as skipper in the T20 tournament.

The Ranchi-born wicketkeeper-batter is playing solely as a player for the first time since 2022 when all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja led CSK in the first eight games before handing the captaincy back to Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings dominating Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 clash

Chennai Super Kings are currently dominating Gujarat Titans in the ongoing clash on Tuesday. Rachin Ravindra and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad provided a decent start by sharing a 62-run partnership for the opening wicket. Ravindra smashed 46 runs off 20 balls, hitting three sixes and six boundaries. Gaikwad hit 46 off 36 deliveries in an innings laced with one six and five boundaries.

At the time of writing, CSK were 161/3 after 15.5 overs, with Shivam Dube and Daryl Mitchell at the crease. Ajinkya Rahane, who scored run-a-ball 12, was the last batter to be dismissed, stumped by Wriddhiman Saha off Sai Kishore's bowling.

Spencer Johnson and Rashid Khan sent back Gaikwad and Ravindra, respectively.

Follow the CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash live score and updates here.