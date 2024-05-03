[Pictures] RCB's KGF celebrate Anushka Sharma's birthday ahead of IPL 2024 game vs GT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s KGF - Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and captain Faf du Plessis - celebrated Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday in a grandeur way by going out for a lavish dinner on May 1. The celebrations come ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at home on May 4.

Faf shared a picture with Anushka, Maxwell, and Kohli and captioned the Instagram story:

"Great night spend with good people."

Faf du Plessis's latest Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Kohli thanked chef Manu Chandra for his courteousness and wrote in his Instagram story:

"Thank you Manu Chandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives."

Virat Kohli's latest Instagram story.

Chandra also shared a post with the so-called KFG and the birthday woman.

"I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you" - Virat Kohli gets romantic in his birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli recently posted a heartwarming message on Instagram to wish Anushka Sharma on her birthday. The 35-year-old shared several snapshots of Anushka and penned an emotional tribute.

"I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much."

For the unversed, Kohli and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017 after dating for a few years. The couple have two children - Vamika (11 January 2021) and Akaay (15 February 2024).

On the professional front, Kohli has been included in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the US and the West Indies in June. The right-hander will look to continue his purple patch in the ICC event. He is currently the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2024, amassing 500 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 147.49, including one century and four 50s.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will next be seen playing the role of former India captain Jhulan Goswami in a biographical sports drama.

