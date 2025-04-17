"Pizza khila do yaar isko" - Video of Rishabh Pant fulfilling young fan's wish goes viral amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

A video has gone viral on social media featuring Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant fulfilling a young fan’s wish. In the clip, the boy, waiting outside the team hotel, adorably responds with 'Pizza' when asked what he'd like from Pant.

After watching the video of the young fan’s pizza request, the LSG captain responded:

"Pizza khila do yaar isko.”

Meanwhile, Pant met the fan, signed an autograph, posed for pictures, and fulfilled his wish by getting him a pizza.

Fans can watch the video here:

On the cricket front, Rishabh Pant’s LSG were last in action when they hosted the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, April 14. After being put in to bat, LSG posted 166/7 in their 20 overs, with Pant leading from the front, scoring 63 off 49 balls, including four fours and four sixes.

In response, CSK openers Rachin Ravindra (37 off 22) and Shaik Rasheed (27 off 19) gave their side a solid start. Later, Shivam Dube anchored the chase with an unbeaten 43 off 37 balls, while MS Dhoni’s quickfire 26* off just 11 deliveries sealed a five-wicket win for CSK, with three balls to spare.

Rishabh Pant’s LSG will face Rajasthan Royals in their next encounter in IPL 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will next be in action on Saturday, April 19, when they face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their eighth game of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

LSG currently sit fifth on the points table with eight points from seven matches, while RR are in eighth place with four points from seven games.

Meanwhile, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, who scored his first half-century of the 2025 season (63 runs) in their previous match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will look to build on the momentum. The southpaw has played 11 matches against RR in his IPL career, scoring 400 runs at an impressive average of 50.00, including four fifties.

