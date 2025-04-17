The Rajasthan Royals (RR) completed a hat-trick of defeats in IPL 2025 as they went down in the Super Over against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, April 16. The Royals had suffered losses at the hands of the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last two matches.

RR bowled well in the first innings of the IPL 2025 match against DC to keep them down to 188 in 20 overs. Chasing 189, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana's half-centuries placed RR in a comfortable position. However, Mitchell Starc's excellent death bowling brought DC back into the game, eventually leading to a Super Over.

The Royals lost in the Super Over. While DC played some smart cricket, RR committed some blunders during the IPL 2025 match played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Here's a look at the three major mistakes made by the RR team management.

3 major blunders made by RR in Super Over loss to DC in IPL 2025

#1 Sandeep Sharma chosen over Jofra Archer to bowl the Super Over

Sandeep Sharma has proven himself as an excellent death bowler. He played a huge role in RR's win over the Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium in March, but it was not his day against the Delhi Capitals on April 16.

Earlier in the match, Sandeep became only the fourth bowler in IPL history to bowl 11 balls in a single over, conceding five extras in the 20th over. His confidence was not the same. Still, RR backed him and gave him the responsibility to defend 12 runs in the Super Over against the dangerous duo of KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs.

Jofra Archer had bowled the most dot balls in the 20-over game between DC and RR. He was also the pick of the bowlers among both the teams. Still, the RR team management preferred giving the Super Over to Sandeep Sharma.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana not getting to face a single ball in the Super Over

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana were the joint top-scorer for the Rajasthan Royals in the 20-over match against the Delhi Capitals. Both batters scored 51 runs each. However, neither of the two batters got to play in the Super Over.

While Rana was not selected in the lineup of three batters, Jaiswal got run out without facing any deliveries. The decision to send a right-handed batter like Riyan Parag made sense to keep a left hand-right hand combination, but the management could have sent in Jaiswal or Rana over Shimron Hetmyer.

#3 Not using Nitish Rana at No. 3 regularly in IPL 2025

Nitish Rana played one of the best knocks of IPL 2025 while batting at number three for Rajasthan Royals against the Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. He aggregated 81 runs off just 36 balls, smacking 10 fours and five sixes.

Surprisingly though, Rana has batted at number three only once in four matches for RR after that game. In the match against DC, Rana came out to bat at number four, where he scored 51 runs off 28 balls. Had the left-handed batter come in at number three, the result might have been different.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More