Former Australia speedster Brett Lee has interesting advice for the cricketers who will be playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. He wants them to explore the guitar and card games as options to maintain the bio-secure bubble during their two-month stay in the UAE.

Brett Lee is hopeful that the players will not break bio-security protocols and maintain social distancing. He believes that the players owe it to the team and their fans to do

"Firstly, for your health, the most important thing to do is to make sure you social distance and you adhere by the COVID standards, so I don't reckon any player would want to go out and do the wrong thing," Brett Lee said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"It's also for their teams and their fans, because if the IPL didn't happen, it would be a catastrophe, wouldn't it? Around the world, people want to see cricket, they are missing sport. I believe that all sportsmen, certainly cricketers, will make sure that they do the right thing and that is playing by the rules, staying inside the bubble,” Brett Lee added.

Get the guitar out, plays some cards, have some fun: Brett Lee

Brett Lee, apart from being a world-famous bowler, is also known for being a musician who is a part of the rock band Six & Out and plays the bass guitar. It was thus not surprising that he has suggested that cricketers learn the guitar.

"Look, it's an eight to nine-week tournament, they are getting paid really, really well, they are putting on a great show for the world, so embrace the eight weeks, learn the guitar. See, I love playing in my hotel room. I don't need to go out and play golf, get the guitar out, play some cards, have some fun," Brett Lee said.

The cash-rich league, which is played in April and May every year, will be held from September 19 to November 8 in a bio-secure environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.