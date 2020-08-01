Players like Ben Stokes want to deliver in tough situations: Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith believes that players like Ben Stokes are an asset for any captain and any team as they thrive in tough situations under pressure. Ben Stokes has been in fantastic form lately for England as he starred with both bat and ball in the three-match Test series against the West Indies.

Ben Stokes has proven time and again that he is a big match player. His crucial knock in the final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand was instrumental in England winning their maiden World Cup title.

I have seen Ben Stokes go from strength to strength: Steve Smith

In the 2019 Ashes, when England were 0-1 down in the series and Australia were in the driver's seat to win the third Test at Headingley, Ben Stokes played one of the best Test innings of all time. Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten 135 which included a fantastic last-wicket partnership of 76 that helped England chase down 359 in the fourth innings.

"I have seen Stokes go from strength to strength. He had an incredible World Cup and recently played in Test matches. He bowled beautifully and got some wickets as well," Steve Smith told PTI during the screening of three-part docu-series, Inside Story: A Season with Rajasthan Royals.

"He is a player who wants to be involved whether he is batting, bowling or fielding. He wants to be in hotspots. You want these players in the team as they want to deliver in tough situations," Steve Smith further added.

After a break of seven months, Australia are set to tour England for a limited-overs series before the IPL begins. Steve Smith's IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals have English players like Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes in their ranks.

Steve Smith cheekily said that he hopes they do not score too many runs and take too many wickets against Australia. But he would be more than happy if they are able to show their true form for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020.

"It will be great to be able to play some competitive cricket against a quality England side which has few of my Royals teammates (Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler). Hope they don't score too many runs or take too many wickets and can save that for the IPL," Steve Smith said.

Steve Smith also feels that playing in a bio-secure environment means that the players will need to be away from their loved ones, but he is happy that there is finally some cricket to play after a long break.