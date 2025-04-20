  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "Playing some shots like these are children's games" - Fans in awe of debutant Ayush Mhatre's fiery knock in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 game

"Playing some shots like these are children's games" - Fans in awe of debutant Ayush Mhatre's fiery knock in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 game

By Tejas Rathi
Modified Apr 20, 2025 20:48 IST
Ayush Mhatre made a strong statement in his debut IPL game (Image via Getty)
Ayush Mhatre made a strong statement in his debut IPL game (Image via Getty)

Fans have lauded Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ayush Mhatre for his quickfire innings on his IPL debut against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday (April 20) in Mumbai. Mhatre slammed 32 off 15, with four fours and two maximums.

Ad

After being invited to bat first, CSK were off to a slow start, with their openers Rachin Ravindra and Shaik Rasheed falling early. The introduction of Ashwani Kumar into the attack worked in MI's favor as he got rid of Ravindra (5) in the fourth over.

The dismissal resulted in Mhtare arriving at the crease at No. 3. After getting off the mark on his first ball, the right-hander hit a four, and followed it up with back-to-back sixes against Kumar. The shots made it look like he anticipated the lengths early to dispatch them into the stands.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Mhatre continued his momentum to garner odd boundaries against Deepak Chahar in the seventh over. However, the veteran pacer outfoxed him with a slower ball and made him caught at the long-on region.

Mhatre received praise on social media for his intent and confidence in his debut IPL game, with one fan writing on X:

"Debutant 17 yrs. old Ayush Mhatre playing some shot like these are children's games .🫡"
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Here are the other reactions:

"I find slight glimpses of Sanju Samson’s playing style in Ayush Mhatre, but with a slightly more open chested stance when the ball is released! ✨" a user posted.
"Ayush Mhatre reminds me of Virender Sehwag. Just watch the ball and smash it, pure hand eye coordination," another tweeted.
"Yesterday, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Today, Ayush Mhatre. The talent pool of Indian Cricket is crazy 🫡" a user posted.
Ad

Ayush Mhatre had a terrific start to his domestic career

Ayush Mhatre grabbed headlines by scoring 176 runs in four innings of the U19 Asia Cup 2024 in November-December 2024. He also contributed with the ball, taking six wickets.

However, he had already made his first-class debut for Mumbai one month prior in the Ranji Trophy. So far, he has garnered 504 runs in 16 innings at an average of 31.50, with two centuries.

Ad

Meanwhile, the stylish right-hander made his List-A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December 2024. The tournament witnessed him scoring 458 runs in seven innings at an average of 65.42.

Mhatre was adjudged the Player of the Match for his sensational innings of 181 off 117 against Nagaland. His knock helped Mumbai post a colossal total of 403 and eventually win the game by 189 runs.

About the author
Tejas Rathi

Tejas Rathi

Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.

A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.

Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.

In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications