"Plays good for everyone except CSK" - Chennai fans react to Rachin Ravindra's blistering knock for Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 

Rachin Ravindra played an explosive knock for Washington Freedom in the team's Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 clash against Seattle Orcas at Oakland Coliseum, California, on Saturday, June 14. The left-handed opener scored 44 runs off just 18 balls, emerging as a key architect of the team's five-wicket victory.

Ad

The Washington-based side was required to chase a 146-run target. Rachin set the tone with his impactful batting exploits at the top of the order. The southpaw's entertaining knock was laced with four sixes and as many fours and he finished with a stunning strike rate of 244.44.

The 25-year-old seems to have regained his mojo following an underwhelming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign. Playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he amassed just 191 runs across eight innings at a strike rate of 128.1.

Ad

Trending

Seeing Rachin's attacking approach in MLC 2025, several CSK fans shared posts on social media. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Csk se opening krte time yeh sab kha tha (Where was all this while opening for CSK)," wrote a fan.

"Bhai rachin csk ke lie bhi aisa kuch krleta (Rachin brother you could have done something like this for CSK as well)," remarked a fan.

"Rachin Ravindra my blood boils," posted a CSK fan.

Ad

"Woke up to see Rachin Ravindra score 44 off just 18 balls as an opener and instantly ruined my Sunday.," commented another.

"This Rachin Ravindra plays good for everyone except CSK," chimed in yet another.

Washington claimed their maiden win of the season, successfully chasing down the 146-run target in 13.3 overs. Ian Holland was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fantastic spell of 4-0-19-4.

Ad

Rachin Ravindra kicked off MLC 2025 campaign with a quick-fire 42-run knock against San Francisco Unicorns

Rachin has done an impressive job with the bat in Washington Freedom's first two fixtures of MLC 2025. The side took on San Francisco Unicorns in their inaugural match of the season.

Chasing a daunting 270-run target, Rachin gave Washington some hope with his blistering batting performance. The New Zealand batter struck five sixes and two fours, scoring 42 runs from 17 deliveries.

The side were bundled out for 146 and suffered a massive 123-run defeat. With one win from two outings, the Glenn Maxwell-led side are currently placed third in the points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More