  • "Plays good for everyone except CSK" - Chennai fans react to Rachin Ravindra's blistering knock for Washington Freedom in MLC 2025 

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jun 15, 2025 10:28 IST
Rachin Ravindra has looked in impressive form in MLC 2025. (Pics: Instagram/rachinravindra/X/@Death_whistle7/@thedeepfineleg/@internetumpire).
Rachin Ravindra played an explosive knock for Washington Freedom in the team's Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 clash against Seattle Orcas at Oakland Coliseum, California, on Saturday, June 14. The left-handed opener scored 44 runs off just 18 balls, emerging as a key architect of the team's five-wicket victory.

The Washington-based side was required to chase a 146-run target. Rachin set the tone with his impactful batting exploits at the top of the order. The southpaw's entertaining knock was laced with four sixes and as many fours and he finished with a stunning strike rate of 244.44.

The 25-year-old seems to have regained his mojo following an underwhelming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign. Playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he amassed just 191 runs across eight innings at a strike rate of 128.1.

Seeing Rachin's attacking approach in MLC 2025, several CSK fans shared posts on social media. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Csk se opening krte time yeh sab kha tha (Where was all this while opening for CSK)," wrote a fan.
"Bhai rachin csk ke lie bhi aisa kuch krleta (Rachin brother you could have done something like this for CSK as well)," remarked a fan.
"Rachin Ravindra my blood boils," posted a CSK fan.
"Woke up to see Rachin Ravindra score 44 off just 18 balls as an opener and instantly ruined my Sunday.," commented another.
"This Rachin Ravindra plays good for everyone except CSK," chimed in yet another.

Washington claimed their maiden win of the season, successfully chasing down the 146-run target in 13.3 overs. Ian Holland was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fantastic spell of 4-0-19-4.

Rachin Ravindra kicked off MLC 2025 campaign with a quick-fire 42-run knock against San Francisco Unicorns

Rachin has done an impressive job with the bat in Washington Freedom's first two fixtures of MLC 2025. The side took on San Francisco Unicorns in their inaugural match of the season.

Chasing a daunting 270-run target, Rachin gave Washington some hope with his blistering batting performance. The New Zealand batter struck five sixes and two fours, scoring 42 runs from 17 deliveries.

The side were bundled out for 146 and suffered a massive 123-run defeat. With one win from two outings, the Glenn Maxwell-led side are currently placed third in the points table.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
