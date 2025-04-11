"Please don't do that": Former India player sends strong message ahead of MS Dhoni's comeback as CSK captain

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has urged fans to be respectful in their criticism of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni. He pointed out that it was fair to be critical of the 43-year-old if he did not deliver the desired performances, but one must not be disrespectul in their comments towards the player.

Pathan said that the fans were the "biggest stakeholders" in cricket and had the right to be critical of players, if their performances were not up to the mark.

“I have something to tell everyone. Criticise Dhoni, criticize him with numbers in a straightforward and direct manner. MS Dhoni doesn't want that he doesn't perform, he doesn't want that. We criticize big players and we should, and I feel how fans criticize, they should do it if some player is not performing."

"They are the biggest stakeholders, and they have the utmost right, but they should not disrespect someone, they should not cross that line," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Reiterating that Dhoni was a "champion cricketer", Pathan urged everyone to refrain from sharing memes on social media. He also said that he would be supportive of those who backed their opinion with numbers.

“MS Dhoni is a big player, a champion cricketer, he is a former India captain, under his captaincy the team won a lot of trophies, and he is a match-winner. He is not a match-winner now, he can't win matches now, yes, we should criticize that but the memes I see on social media, please don't do that."

"Talk with numbers, I will also support you, we will also criticize, but with respect and that's my advice to all of you,” Pathan said.

MS Dhoni aims to revive struggling CSK in third stint as captain

MS Dhoni was confirmed as the new CSK captain for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 by head coach Stephen Fleming on Thursday (April 10). The decision to reappoint Dhoni came after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury.

Dhoni takes over the CSK reins, with the five-time champions in desperate need of a revival, having won just one out of their five matches so far. They find themselves in ninth place on the points table, ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Friday.

