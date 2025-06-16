“Plot twist we didn’t see coming” - Indian star becomes father to twins after IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

India and Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Nitish Rana and his wife Saachi Marwah became parents to twins on Saturday, June 14. The couple, who dated for over three years, tied the knot on February 18, 2019.

Saachi announced the joyful news on Monday, June 16, through an Instagram post, writing:

“From our Forever tattoos to twins Boys— plot twist we didn’t see coming. Same date. (14.06.25) Same us. 🪽Just two tiny humans added.”

On the cricketing front, the left-handed batter was last seen playing in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), representing the Rajasthan Royals. The 31-year-old appeared in 11 matches, scoring 217 runs at an average of 21.70 and an impressive strike rate of 161.94, including two half-centuries before a calf muscle strain cut his season short.

The Royals had a forgettable campaign overall, finishing ninth on the points table with just eight points from 14 matches, missing out on the playoffs after finishing third in the 2024 season.

So far in his IPL career, Nitish has played 118 matches, amassing 2,853 runs at an average of 27.97 and a strike rate of 136.76, with 20 fifties and a highest score of 87.

Nitish Rana has represented India in three matches across two white-ball formats

Nitish Rana made his India debut in July 2021 against Sri Lanka, scoring seven runs in what remains his only appearance in that format. He also made his T20I debut on the same tour, playing two matches and scoring 15 runs.

In first-class cricket, the southpaw has played 54 matches, amassing 2,954 runs at an average of 38.36, including seven centuries and 13 fifties. Additionally, he has featured in 78 List A games, scoring 2,281 runs at an average of 37.39 and a strike rate of 85.36, with three centuries and 14 fifties to his name.

