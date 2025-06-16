  • home icon
  • “Plot twist we didn’t see coming” - Indian star becomes father to twins after IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Jun 16, 2025 10:37 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Nitish Rana has featured in 118 IPL matches (Source: Getty)

India and Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Nitish Rana and his wife Saachi Marwah became parents to twins on Saturday, June 14. The couple, who dated for over three years, tied the knot on February 18, 2019.

Saachi announced the joyful news on Monday, June 16, through an Instagram post, writing:

“From our Forever tattoos to twins Boys— plot twist we didn’t see coming. Same date. (14.06.25) Same us. 🪽Just two tiny humans added.”
On the cricketing front, the left-handed batter was last seen playing in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), representing the Rajasthan Royals. The 31-year-old appeared in 11 matches, scoring 217 runs at an average of 21.70 and an impressive strike rate of 161.94, including two half-centuries before a calf muscle strain cut his season short.

The Royals had a forgettable campaign overall, finishing ninth on the points table with just eight points from 14 matches, missing out on the playoffs after finishing third in the 2024 season.

So far in his IPL career, Nitish has played 118 matches, amassing 2,853 runs at an average of 27.97 and a strike rate of 136.76, with 20 fifties and a highest score of 87.

Nitish Rana has represented India in three matches across two white-ball formats

Nitish Rana made his India debut in July 2021 against Sri Lanka, scoring seven runs in what remains his only appearance in that format. He also made his T20I debut on the same tour, playing two matches and scoring 15 runs.

In first-class cricket, the southpaw has played 54 matches, amassing 2,954 runs at an average of 38.36, including seven centuries and 13 fifties. Additionally, he has featured in 78 List A games, scoring 2,281 runs at an average of 37.39 and a strike rate of 85.36, with three centuries and 14 fifties to his name.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
