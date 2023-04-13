Create

“Politely retire” – CSK’s Ambati Rayudu mercilessly trolled for a flop show vs RR in IPL 2023

By James Kuanal
Modified Apr 13, 2023 01:04 IST
Ambati Rayudu failed to deliver as impact player for CSK in IPL 2023 vs RR on Wednesday.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu failed to deliver with the bat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12.

The right-handed batter, who came on as an Impact Player, was dismissed after scoring just one run, with CSK needing 73 runs off just 36 balls.

The incident took place in the 15th over off Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling. The leg spinner bowled a flipper, and Rayudu miscued his pull shot to deep mid-wicket. Shimron Hetmyer dived to his right to complete a fine catch.

Fans were disappointed with Ambati Rayudu’s failure against RR at home, with some demanding his retirement from the IPL. One tweeted:

“Thank you, Rayudu, for everything you have done for CSK since 2018 but the time has come for you to politely retire.”
@mufaddal_vohra Thank you Rayudu for everything you have done for CSK since 2018 but the time has come for you to politely retire 🙃

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Everyone knows I love Rayudu But this is really true twitter.com/Rohannn7781/st…
Impact player Ambani rayudu for CSK#CSKvRR https://t.co/PutrK4MvxG
Drop rayudu
#CSKvsRR Rayudu what a impact! Teekshana would have made more runs than you..
@royalwhites14 wtf was rayudu impact player for😭😭
Dear Rayudu , when you go in Dressing room . The first thing you should do is not to remove pads , find your phone and do retirement tweet .
The Impact player, Rayudu, comes in for Magala.. 😳Chahal to Rayudu, out Caught by Hetmyer!! (1run).😭#RRvsCSK https://t.co/bq2EW6q7hV
POV: You are Ambati Rayudu #CSKvRR https://t.co/DGztPif2ZU
It’s 2023 and they still have Rayudu in the team. 4D cricket.
Ambati Rayudu in today's match as an impact player #RRvsCSK https://t.co/ROYpOQju5c
Impact player Rayudu, created impact for RR

It was Ambati Rayudu’s second failure for CSK in IPL 2023, having scored 12 off as many balls against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their opening game. The four-time IPL champions lost that game by five wickets.

The 38-year-old though scored 20* off 10 balls against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and an unbeaten 27 off 14 deliveries versus the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). CSK triumphed in both of those games.

It's worth mentioning that CSK retained Rayudu for ₹6.25 crore. He amassed 274 runs in 13 games last season, including a solitary half-century.

RR register a narrow win against Ambati Rayudu's CSK in a last-ball thriller

A clinical batting performance from Jos Buttler helped RR post 175/8 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat. Buttler smashed 52 off 36 balls, while Padikkal contributed 38 off 26 deliveries. Ravichandran Ashwin and Shimron Hetmyer also chipped in with their 30.

Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande, and Ravindra Jadeja scalped two wickets each for CSK, while Moeen Ali got rid of Buttler.

In response, CSK scored 172/6 despite a late flurry from MS Dhoni (32* off 17 balls) and Jadeja (25* off 15 deliveries). Devon Conway top-scored 50 off 38 balls, while Ajinkya Rahane contributed 19-ball 31.

For RR, Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece, while Sandeep Sharma and Adam Zampa settled for one wicket each.

