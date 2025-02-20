Poor fielding cost UP Warriorz dearly during last over as they suffer a loss against DC in WPL 2025 [Watch]

UP Warriorz (UPW) suffered a disappointing seven-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in WPL 2025 following multiple fielding lapses during the final over of the match. The match, played on Wednesday, February 19, was the last contest at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara this season.

The game was poised evenly going into the final over, with 11 runs needed from six balls. After getting a single on the first ball, DC all-rounder Annabel Sutherland (41*) hit a big shot in the air towards the deep mid-wicket region. Two UPW fielders converged as the ball neared the boundary, and due to confusion, both let the ball go over the rope for a four.

Sutherland then hit the ball strongly along the ground through the cover region. The fielder in the deep reached the ball after putting in a dive, but unfortunately, the ball hit her face and crossed the boundary rope. The equation came down to two runs from three balls. Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland got two singles in the next two balls to finish the match for their side.

You can watch the two balls in the video below:

UPW batted first in the sixth match of WPL 2025 after losing the toss. They notched up 166/7 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Kiran Navgire (51), Shweta Sehrawat (37), and Chinelle Henry (33*). Meg Lanning then set up the platform for DC in the chase with a brilliant half-century. After her dismissal on 69 (49), Annabel Sutherland remained unbeaten till the end and took the Capitals home in the company of Marizanne Kapp (29*).

"It always felt that we were ahead of the required rate"- DC all-rounder Annabel Sutherland after win vs UPW in WPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Annabel Sutherland received the Player of the Match award for her brilliant all-round performance. Reflecting on the win, she said:

"It's nice getting a win.We did well to pull back in the bowling innings and get a manageable total and then chase it down. I think just reading the conditions helped a little bit--use the longer boundary from the top-end. I think Meg was going pretty well, then Kapp came in and I was hitting the ball really well, so I did not have to do too much at the other end."

She continued:

"It always felt that we were ahead of the required rate. (On her bowling plan) I just try and find out what's working as early as possible. It's pretty tough for the bowlers at times but you got to execute and hit your lengths. Some times it's your day, some times it isn't in WPL."

DC and UPW will once again square off in WPL 2025 on Saturday (February 22) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

