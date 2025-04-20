Popular singer-actor shows his support for PBKS during their IPL 2025 clash against RCB [Watch]

Punjabi singer and actor Hardavinder Singh Sandhu, better known as Harrdy Sandhu, was spotted in the stands cheering for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on Sunday, April 20. PBKS uploaded a video of the same on their social media handles.
Sandhu has featured in both Hindi and Punjabi movies, and has also had his music composed in both languages. He is well-known for his role as Madan Lal in the biopic 83, which was based on India's win in the 1983 ODI World Cup. Sandhu has also played three first-class games for Punjab, picking up 12 wickets, but had his career abruptly end owing to an elbow injury.
Here's what Sandhu said in the video uploaded by PBKS:
"Sat Sri Akal Ji, Harrdy Sandhu here. I'm here to watch the match between PBKS and RCB. We're here to support Punjab, and Punjab is doing really well. With Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting coming into the scene, the team looks strong. So, we're here to back Punjab, and I'm very sure we're going to win the title this time. All the best Kings, go for it."
Take a look at the video of the same below:
Punjab Kings have won five out of the eight contests they have played so far this season
Punjab Kings have had an impressive season so far, with the Shreyas Iyer-led unit winning five of their eight games. While they conceded 247 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and were at the receiving end of the second-highest chase in IPL history, they managed to defend 111 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, the lowest total defense in the league.
After the seven-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings are fourth in the points table, with 10 points. They take on the Kolkata Knight Riders next at the Eden Gardens on April 26.
