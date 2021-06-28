Most boards can now allow players to play in the IPL: Pragyan Ojha lauds the BCCI for shifting T20 World Cup to UAE  

Pragyan Ojha has given a thumbs up to the BCCI's recent statement about allowing the T20 World Cup to shift from India to the UAE.

The former spinner feels the move will also encourage most cricketing boards to send their players for the second half of IPL 2021. The cash-rich league will also be hosted by the UAE. Ojha wrote in a tweet:

"Definition of using the situation to the best! Most Boards can plan well to allow their players to be part of the remaining IPL and have a better campaign for T20 World Cup. Planning done well! @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah @ThakurArunS."

The BCCI is set to stage the remainder of the IPL from September 19 to October 15. Although the official schedule is yet to be released, the initial announcement has started creating waves in the international arena.

Definition of using the situation to the best! Most Boards can plan well to allow their players to be part of the remaining IPL and have a better campaign for T20 World Cup. Planning done well! @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah @ThakurArunS — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) June 28, 2021

Some English players have made it clear that they will prioritize international bilateral series over the opulent league in case of a clash. Meanwhile, Australian stars have pulled out of some of the international tours to remain fresh for the tournament, prompting strong reactions from the media.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly comments on the T20 World Cup shift

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the 2021 T20 World Cup will be shifted from India to the UAE 🏏🇦🇪#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/L5ObLXx1xS — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 28, 2021

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had confirmed the change in venue to news agency PTI earlier on Monday. He said the decision was made keeping in mind the 'safety concerns of all stakeholders'.

"We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out. The decision was taken keeping health safety concerns of all stakeholders in mind," said Ganguly.

The T20 World Cup will take place after IPL 2021 and is expected to kick off on October 17. It will be interesting to how the UAE, a safe host so far, organizes two back-to-back multi-team tournaments.

Few weeks left until the Olympics! We are ready at Sportskeeda. Check out our Olympics homepage

Edited by Ritwik Kumar