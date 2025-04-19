Prasidh Krishna strikes again to end Karun Nair's promising knock on 31 in GT vs DC IPL 2025 match 

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Prasidh Krishna made yet another key breakthrough to halt Delhi Capitals' (DC) momentum as he ended Karun Nair's free-flowing knock in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash. The in-form right-handed batter scored 31 runs off 18 deliveries, with two fours and two sixes, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19.

Promoted to open the innings in Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk's absence, Karun Nair got off to a decent start in a prolific powerplay for DC. The batter scored 19 runs off nine deliveries during the fielding restrictions, and intended to continue in the same fashion in the middle overs.

Nair welcomed his former Karnataka teammate, Prasidh Krishna, with a boundary to kick-start the ninth over. However, the right-arm pacer responded strongly by taking his second wicket off the very next ball. He hit the deck in trademark fashion as the batter tried to cut it elegantly through the off side. However, he could only get a thick edge that flew behind square.

Arshad Khan was placed a little finer than the usual third man, and he completed a tricky low catch well to seal the breakthrough for GT. Have a look at the dismissal right here (From 1:17 onwards).

Karun Nair had begun the IPL 2025 season with a brilliant fifty against the Mumbai Indians (MI), which was followed by an unfortunate run-out for a duck against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Prasidh Krishna had also dismissed Karun Nair in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy Final clash between Karnataka and Vidarbha earlier this year. The pacer had castled the right-handed batter for 27 runs to end his glorious campaign with the bat.

DC keep the momentum going though Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs after Karun Nair's departure

DC have made tweaks to their batting setup, including a change in the opening combination as mentioned above. The change has resulted in KL Rahul coming in at No.3, while Axar Patel has taken up the No.4 position to tackle GT's spin attack of Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore.

The modified batting unit also sees Tristan Stubbs come in at No.5 only for the second time this season. At the time of writing, GT have not been able to introduce Sai Kishore into the attack while the partnership for the fourth wicket has flourished to 53 runs off 34 deliveries.

