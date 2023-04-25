"Preparing himself for WTC final" - Fans react as Rohit Sharma is dismissed for two runs vs GT in IPL 2023 

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma failed to get going with the bat in the team's IPL 2023 encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25.

Mumbai were in desperate need of a flying start, given that they were chasing an imposing 208-run target. However, Sharma visibly struggled during his brief stay at the crease, scoring just two runs off eight balls.

The opening batter was dismissed in the second over of the run chase. He perished while attempting to tuck one on the leg side off Hardik Pandya's bowling. He could only get a leading edge, and Pandya completed a simple return catch to send the Mumbai skipper packing.

Several fans took to social media, expressing their displeasure over Sharma's failed outing. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

But I think selectors were right , his game style needs to almost 20-30 balls needed for him to be set and then accelerate - that is why in test and Odi he Legend but in T20 he don't worth that much



But I think selectors were right , his game style needs to almost 20-30 balls needed for him to be set and then accelerate - that is why in test and Odi he Legend but in T20 he don't worth that much

Today was the day when MI needed him the most but he choked again.

Today was the day when MI needed him the most but he choked again.

Is Rohit Sharma-Ishan Kishan now officially the worst opening pair ever in the history of the IPL?

HAIL ROHIT SHARMA ! My man starting preparing himself for WTC final

Naman @WicketWizard I have stopped expecting things from Rohit Sharma now. I have stopped expecting things from Rohit Sharma now.

Nitesh singh @Niteshs32113187 #RohitSharma is overrated batter as he failed continuously in similar way. #RohitSharma is overrated batter as he failed continuously in similar way.

Arhaan @6dKhan respect @iamskn_71 Rohit sharma started this season with a sr of 10 now 25 huge upgraderespect @iamskn_71 Rohit sharma started this season with a sr of 10 now 25 huge upgrade🔥 respect📈

We lost the match bcoz of him

As a opener he should have played better to score this big target

We lost the match bcoz of him

As a opener he should have played better to score this big target

Akash 🇮🇳 @ViratBomB Why mumbai lobby isn't talking about Rohit Sharma's form Why mumbai lobby isn't talking about Rohit Sharma's form😂😂

Plays one good innings and gets trolled in next 20 innings ...



Plays one good innings and gets trolled in next 20 innings ...

He should make way for youngsters.

WinnerKingTwice @WhosTHeBosBaby @D11_Venkydhoni Rohit Sharma and power hitting.? He doesn't even deserve a place in the team. Free wicket player from a long time in T20s now. @D11_Venkydhoni Rohit Sharma and power hitting.? He doesn't even deserve a place in the team. Free wicket player from a long time in T20s now.

Notably, Sharma has been inconsistent with his batting performances so far in this year's cash-rich league. The seasoned batter has mustered 181 runs from seven games at an average of 25.86.

MI's big guns disappoint in run chase vs GT

While Rohit Sharma was out early, his opening partner Ishan Kishan too failed to make a significant impact in the encounter. The left-handed batter scored 13 runs from 21 deliveries during his scratchy knock.

Cameron Green, who walked out to bat at No.3, steadied the ship for his side with a 33-run knock. However, his strike rate of 126.92 wasn't ideal, considering the mammoth target.

The in-form Tilak Varma could only score two, while Suryakumar Yadav tried to up the ante, but could only muster 23 runs from 12 balls. The dynamic batter's dismissal propelled GT to pole position in the encounter.

Gujarat Titans crushed MI bowlers in the death overs to grab a huge total in the first innings

Earlier in the game, GT batters dazzled viewers with their strokeplay. Shubman Gill (56) laid a strong platform at the top-order. The defending champions were able to post 207 runs, thanks to David Miller (46) and Abhinav Manohar (42) power-hitting towards the back end of the innings.

