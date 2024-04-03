"Preserve him, he is precious" - Cricketers and fans react to Mayank Yadav's heroics in RCB vs LSG match of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav bowled a match-winning spell during the team's Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2.

Yadav, who impressed many with a fiery spell on IPL debut, followed it up with yet another phenomenal performance, bagging a second three-wicket haul on the trot. The talented youngster dismissed Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green, putting his team in the driver's seat to defend a target of 182 runs.

The 21-year-old also bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2024, breaking his record of 155.8 kmph, by clocking 156.7 kmph against Bengaluru. Several fans and cricketers lauded Yadav on social media for his stunning bowling.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Mayank Yadav was named the Player of the Match as Lucknow completed a comprehensive 28-run victory by bundling out Bengaluru for 158.

"My goal is to play for the country" - Mayank Yadav after his second IPL 2024 Player of the Match Award

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Mayank Yadav expressed his delight over contributing significantly to Lucknow's back-to-back victories.

He also mentioned that he aspires to don the Team India jersey one day. The speedster said:

"Feel really good, two Player of the Match awards in two matches. I am happier that we won both the matches. My goal is to play for the country. I feel this is just the start. I enjoyed Cameron Green's wicket the most. There are a lot of factors to bowl quick - diet, sleep, training. I am focusing a lot on my diet and recovery - ice bath."

With two wins from three games, LSG are placed fourth on the points table. They will now take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 7.