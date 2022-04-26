"Pretending I know how to play" - LSG captain KL Rahul poses with a cue stick at a pool table

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul is currently in a happy space as his side are placed in the top-four of the IPL 2022 points table.

Rahul has led the team from the front, making telling contributions with the bat. While his talent with the bat is known to everyone, the cricketer from Karnataka recently tried his hand at cue sports.

Sharing a picture of this activity on social media, Rahul revealed that he isn't as comfortable on the pool table as he is on the cricket pitch.

"Pretending I know how to play"

Speaking of cricket, the 30-year-old batter has been in superlative form in IPL 2022. He is currently second in the list of highest run-getters this season with 368 runs in eight matches at an average of 61.33 and a strike rate of almost 148.

Rahul has also scored two centuries already this season, both coming against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Riding on his rich form, Lucknow are fourth in the points table with 10 points from eight matches. They will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their next fixture on Friday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

KL Rahul is the new name of consistency - Aakash Chopra

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh KL Rahul in IPL since 2016:-



Innings - 75

Runs - 3313

Average - 55.21

50s/100s - 28/4



Most consistent Batsman since 2016 in IPL. What a player.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently showered praise on the Lucknow captain after his recent performances in the ongoing IPL 2022. In their last fixture against Mumbai Indians, Rahul smashed an unbeaten 103 off just 62 balls.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"He showed the entire world that KL Rahul is different. Rahul is the new name of consistency because the last time also they met Mumbai, it was at the Brabourne Stadium. He hit a century and now he has hit a hundred at Wankhede. Two matches against Mumbai, this tournament's first reverse fixture, Rahul came and shone."

Rahul will hope to continue his brilliant run as Lucknow chase the title on their debut IPL campaign.

