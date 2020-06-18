Prithvi Shaw helping villagers restore their homes

Prithvi Shaw has been stuck in Alibaug for the last 2 months due to the restrictions imposed by the lockdown.

He has been lending a helping hand to the villagers in the area.

Prithvi Shaw is helping out villagers in their hour of distress

Indian opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has been helping villagers near Alibaug rebuild their homes that were destroyed by the Cyclone Nisarga. The former under-19 World Cup-winning captain has shown his humane side in these troublesome times for the villagers.

Prithvi Shaw has been stuck in Alibaug for the last two months due to the imposition of the lockdown. As per reports in Mid-day, he has been providing some succour to the residents of Dhokawade village near Alibaug.

The lives of the villagers in this area have been deeply impacted, first by the Coronavirus-enforced lockdown and then by the devastation caused by the cyclone.

Prithvi Shaw has been staying at politician Sanjay Potnis' farmhouse in Dhokawade along with the latter's son Yash. Potnis revealed that the two youngsters were lending a helping hand and that Shaw even provided financial assistance to some of the villagers.

"Yes, Shaw and Yash have been in Alibaug since the lockdown. The cyclone was pretty bad there. The entire Dhokawade village was badly affected. The roofs of houses were destroyed. Even my bungalow suffered some damage," said Potnis.

"Prithvi and my son witnessed the difficulties of the villagers and decided to help. Prithvi has not only helped them put the roofs back on their houses, he also provided financial assistance to some of the needy villagers," he added.

Potnis added that this action demonstrates Prithvi Shaw's commitment to a social cause and his growing maturity.

"This goes to show that Prithvi is not just a talented cricketer but also someone who understands his social responsibility at such a young age. It shows his maturity."

Prithvi Shaw's father expresses delight at his son's deeds

Prithvi Shaw would be hoping to turn up for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL this year

Prithvi Shaw's father expressed his pleasure on hearing about his son's helpful gesture. He mentioned that the youngster saw difficult times in his early days, which enables him to understand the sufferings of the needy.

"Prithvi has come up the hard way. He has seen difficult days when he was climbing the ranks as a cricketer and that's why he empathises with people who are struggling in life."

Potnis added that Prithvi Shaw has also been keeping himself match-fit with some throwdowns and physical exercises.

"We have a cement track at the farmhouse, so Prithvi has been facing some throwdowns from my son and a couple of other guys there. He has also been working on his fitness there."

Prithvi Shaw would be looking forward to showing his wares for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL later this year. In last season's IPL, the dashing opener scored 353 runs at an impressive strike rate of 133.71.

He would also be hoping to cement his place in the Indian Test team. The Mumbai opener did not have the best of times in the New Zealand series earlier this year, after having scored a century on Test debut against West Indies.