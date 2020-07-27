"It has been a privilege to play for RCB" - Mohammed Siraj ahead of IPL 2020

The Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception has been the stepping stone for many domestic cricketers to move up to the Indian team. The 13th edition of the IPL will be no different as paceman Mohammed Siraj aspires to chart his way back into the team with some fine performances in the T20 tournament.

Mohammed Siraj, who has played one ODI and four T20 for India so far in his brief career, said he was keen on a return to the Indian side again ahead of the IPL which begins on September 19.

“Honestly, there are not telephonic discussions or any online chats with any cricketers regarding my bowling. I have been making a critical review of my bowling in the nets now after each day having a look at the videos,” Mohammed Siraj was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“I’m working a lot on my strengths - the yorkers and the back-of-a-length deliveries. I am putting in a lot of effort and it is never easy during such a long break to find the same kind of rhythm which you can afford when everything is normal,” the Hyderabad paceman added.

Mohammed Siraj believes a good IPL season will help him earn a national call-up

Mohammed Siraj had a couple of impressive seasons in the IPL in 2017 and 2018 which earned him a call-up to the Indian team. The 26-year-old, who turns out for Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise in the IPL, has picked up 28 wickets in 26 IPL games so far.

“Well, it has been a privilege to play for RCB led by Virat bhai (Kohli). It has been such a huge learning curve. Definitely, feel that another good season with the team in this IPL should help my cause a long way.

“Essentially, my target is to be good in both formats - white and red-ball cricket. I still believe Test cricket is the best and most challenging. So, I am keen to be part of Indian Test team and want to back my claim with the desired performances,” Mohammed Siraj said about contribution of Virat Kohli in his progress.

Like most Indian cricketers, Mohammed Siraj also had to find ways to stay fit post the coronavirus pandemic. The pacer is currently training at a private ground in Shamshabad with few of his Hyderabad teammates.

“The biggest challenge for me was to be mentally fresh during the four-month long COVID-19 break. It has been really so frustrating that we cannot even go out confidently because of the virus threat. So, I was just keeping myself busy doing every small thing at home,” Mohammed Siraj, who has 147 first-class wickets in 36 games at an average of just 23, said.

“Definitely, the fitness aspect is taken care of adequately as I purchased gym equipment to maintain the desired standards. I am also doing a lot of running in the mornings,” the paceman added.