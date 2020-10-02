Priyam Garg age, height, hometown, family & IPL salary

19-year-old Priyam Garg has diverted the cricket universe's attention towards himself with a brilliant half-century against the three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings. The right-handed batsman came out at number four for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2020 fixture against CSK.

Although the team's top three overseas batsmen David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Kane Williamson returned to the pavilion without contributing much to the team's total, Priyam Garg did not come under pressure as he played his natural game.

The youngster remained unbeaten on 51* after hitting six fours and one six in his 26-ball knock. His inning helped SRH post a total of 164/5 on the board. Here's a look at some important things to know about the Orange Army's newest star, Priyam Garg.

Priyam Garg Age

From where to where...



A performance that our coaches and mentors would be proud of 🙌#CSKvSRH #OrangeArmy #KeepRising pic.twitter.com/r3SnKAWtmb — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 2, 2020

Priyam Garg was born on 30 November 2000. He is 19 years and eleven months old.

Priyam Garg height

Priyam Garg is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Priyam Garg home town

Priyam Garg was born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He plays for his home state in domestic cricket.

Priyam Garg family

Priyam Garg was born to Naresh Garg and Kusum Devi. He has three sisters, namely Pooja, Jyoti, and Reshu. Besides, he also has an elder brother, Shivam Garg.

Priyam Garg IPL Salary

FIFTY!



Maiden half-century in the IPL for the 19-year old Priyam Garg. Way to go 💪💪#Dream11IPL #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/xaNqmLz2tn — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020

In case you did not know, Priyam Garg was the Indian U-19 team captain in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020. Under his leadership, the team reached the tournament's finals.

He entered the IPL Auction for the first time in 2020, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him for 1.9 Crores INR. The right-handed batsman could not impress much in the first few matches, but he played an epic knock against the Chennai Super Kings on 2nd October.